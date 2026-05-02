‘Vo mujhe kabhi kuch karne nahi dega’: Aamir Khan compares Junaid’s ‘long-distance’ career approach to his own early days in Bollywood; an expert weighs in

Superstar Aamir Khan recently spoke about his son Junaid Khan’s early journey in films, offering a perspective that goes beyond success and failure. Junaid, who made his debut with Maharaj, received appreciation for his performance. With his next project, Ek Din, backed by his father, the conversation around his growth has turned toward resilience, independence, and the ability to navigate setbacks.

In an interview with Radio City India, Aamir emphasised that he has consciously avoided intervening in his son’s career, allowing him to find his own footing. He said, “Junaid aisa nahi hai, vo mujhe kabhi kuch karne nahi dega. He is a very independent guy, very strong-willed and doesn’t give up easily. Voh lambi race ka ghoda hai, jo mere baare mein bhi bola jaata tha jab main pehle pehle aaya tha (He’s a long-distance runner, the same thing people used to say about me when I had just started). Failures don’t faze him, and he’s very honest with himself.”

He further highlighted Junaid’s approach to his craft, noting, “He has also followed his character in Ek Din with full honesty. Although it’s not a very heroic character, he has never tried to step out of it. That shows his honesty towards his work.” Aamir also shared a childhood memory, recalling how Junaid loved watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and was fascinated when he visited the sets of Ishq, where a dramatic action scene left a lasting impression on him.

So, how does a person’s ability to handle early failures influence long-term success?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I have observed in my practice that early failure can become a powerful psychological advantage when it does not break a person’s relationship with effort. Many people succeed later because setbacks teach them what easy success never can. They learn emotional steadiness along with realistic self-assessment, and have the ability to continue without applause.”

When someone faces disappointment early in life, she notes that the brain gradually becomes less reactive to rejection. A situation that once felt threatening begins to feel manageable. “This builds confidence that is rooted in experience rather than fantasy. I generally see that people who have failed and recovered become less dependent on external validation.” Traits that help include frustration tolerance, delayed gratification, adaptability, and a growth mindset.

What does it mean to be ‘honest’ with one’s work or craft?

“I have noticed that being honest with work means staying loyal to the truth rather than the image,” says Dr Mandhyan, adding that it is the ability to recognise where one is genuinely skilled, where one is average, and where growth is still required. Many people chase visibility. Fewer are willing to face themselves clearly.

When someone is honest with their craft, she explains, they do not hide behind excuses, trends, shortcuts or borrowed confidence. “They understand that talent may open a door, but it is discipline that keeps it open. Overall, this creates confidence built on competence rather than praise.” To build this mindset, ask regularly: ‘Am I learning, or only performing success?’ Development begins when self-awareness becomes stronger than self-image.

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How can parents or mentors strike a balance between offering support and allowing independence?

Dr Mandhyan mentions having noticed frequently in her practice that many well-meaning parents and mentors struggle here because care can easily turn into control. “They want to protect the person from mistakes, rejection, or disappointment. Yet those very experiences tend to build confidence.”

A young person grows when they are trusted to try, fail, adjust, and try again. Dr Mandhyan stresses that if every step is directed for them, they may look successful outside but remain uncertain inside. “I see this frequently in competitive fields where outcomes are visible, and pressure is high.”