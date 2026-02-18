‘If we ever took phone calls, they would yell at us’: Aamir Khan recalls his film producer father’s financial crisis and the lasting impact of growing up with debt

Growing up, we saw a very difficult time of 6-8 years. My father was in a lot of financial troubles,” Aamir recalled.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about the hardship his family faced when his father, film producer Tahir Hussain, ran into severe financial troubleActor Aamir Khan recently opened up about the hardship his family faced when his father, film producer Tahir Hussain, ran into severe financial trouble. (Source: Express archive photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Financial struggles can affect more than just the person managing the money, they can shape an entire family’s experience, especially for children. Actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his family’s hardship when his father, film producer Tahir Hussain, ran into severe financial trouble

“My father didn’t know how to make money. He was a film producer, and even though his films did well, he wasn’t a very good business man. Even if his film did well, he didn’t make money,” Aamir shared in an interview with Zoom. He said his father “had borrowed a lot of money to produce films. But then, actors weren’t giving him dates to complete the shoot, which left him stuck. He couldn’t finish the film without more money, and those he had borrowed from started demanding their money back.”

“Growing up, we saw a very difficult time of 6-8 years. My father was in a lot of financial trouble,” Aamir recalled. “He would tell the creditors, ‘I don’t have money right now, I will only get it when the film releases, and I will pay it back then. So let me get to a stage where I can release the film.’”

Recalling the emotional toll, he added, “We were little then, and if we ever took phone calls, and if there was a creditor on the other side, they would yell at us. They would say, ‘Tell your father that he has not paid us our money.’ So we have heard all of this growing up. That was a very difficult period because the entire family was affected by it.” Despite assumptions of wealth due to their film background, Aamir said his father was “almost bankrupt.”

How does financial instability or mounting debt in a household impact the mental and emotional well-being of children?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Financial instability in a household, especially when children witness the struggles of their parents in being able to manage everything, can deeply impact their emotional development. Such exposure creates an atmosphere of fear, unpredictability, and insecurity. Children, without the maturity to understand complex financial dynamics, often internalise this stress and may develop anxiety, emotional withdrawal, or a heightened sense of responsibility at an early age. These experiences can affect their long-term relationship with money, trust, and stability.”

Helping children process the stress without internalising guilt or shame

According to Gurnani, when a parent goes through financial failure or bankruptcy, “it’s crucial to create an emotionally safe environment for children.” Open, age-appropriate conversations about the situation help prevent children from drawing harmful conclusions or feeling ashamed.

She adds that it’s essential for parents to remain strong in the face of challenges and reassure them that they are not responsible and that financial ups and downs are part of life, not a reflection of personal worth. “Encouraging open dialogue, validating their feelings, and involving a mental health professional if needed, can provide children with the tools to cope in healthy ways. A supportive family environment that focuses on resilience rather than blame can help children build emotional strength and long-term perspective,” notes the expert. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal stunning, zen-inspired nursery for son Neer featuring vintage car artwork: ‘I wanted very gentleman vibes’
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nursery
Skyscrapers to subways: The secret engineering marvels of the animal kingdom
Mound
‘I am recovering well’: What Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery reveals about modern keyhole procedures and recovery
Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery
Advertisement
PHOTOS
carnival
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh
Scotland T20 World Cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement