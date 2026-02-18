‘If we ever took phone calls, they would yell at us’: Aamir Khan recalls his film producer father’s financial crisis and the lasting impact of growing up with debt

Financial struggles can affect more than just the person managing the money, they can shape an entire family’s experience, especially for children. Actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his family’s hardship when his father, film producer Tahir Hussain, ran into severe financial trouble.

“My father didn’t know how to make money. He was a film producer, and even though his films did well, he wasn’t a very good business man. Even if his film did well, he didn’t make money,” Aamir shared in an interview with Zoom. He said his father “had borrowed a lot of money to produce films. But then, actors weren’t giving him dates to complete the shoot, which left him stuck. He couldn’t finish the film without more money, and those he had borrowed from started demanding their money back.”

“Growing up, we saw a very difficult time of 6-8 years. My father was in a lot of financial trouble,” Aamir recalled. “He would tell the creditors, ‘I don’t have money right now, I will only get it when the film releases, and I will pay it back then. So let me get to a stage where I can release the film.’”

Recalling the emotional toll, he added, “We were little then, and if we ever took phone calls, and if there was a creditor on the other side, they would yell at us. They would say, ‘Tell your father that he has not paid us our money.’ So we have heard all of this growing up. That was a very difficult period because the entire family was affected by it.” Despite assumptions of wealth due to their film background, Aamir said his father was “almost bankrupt.”

How does financial instability or mounting debt in a household impact the mental and emotional well-being of children?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Financial instability in a household, especially when children witness the struggles of their parents in being able to manage everything, can deeply impact their emotional development. Such exposure creates an atmosphere of fear, unpredictability, and insecurity. Children, without the maturity to understand complex financial dynamics, often internalise this stress and may develop anxiety, emotional withdrawal, or a heightened sense of responsibility at an early age. These experiences can affect their long-term relationship with money, trust, and stability.”

Helping children process the stress without internalising guilt or shame

According to Gurnani, when a parent goes through financial failure or bankruptcy, “it’s crucial to create an emotionally safe environment for children.” Open, age-appropriate conversations about the situation help prevent children from drawing harmful conclusions or feeling ashamed.

She adds that it’s essential for parents to remain strong in the face of challenges and reassure them that they are not responsible and that financial ups and downs are part of life, not a reflection of personal worth. “Encouraging open dialogue, validating their feelings, and involving a mental health professional if needed, can provide children with the tools to cope in healthy ways. A supportive family environment that focuses on resilience rather than blame can help children build emotional strength and long-term perspective,” notes the expert.