‘Romantic films were not allowed’: Aamir Khan reveals the ‘strict’ childhood rules that shaped his life, and why he still barely watches movies today; expert weighs in

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How we engage with entertainment may feel like a matter of personal choice, but early life experiences can quietly shape these preferences in lasting ways. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan reflected on this aspect of his life, describing how his relationship with films has always been different.
He shared, “This is how I’ve been since childhood. I’ve been a reader. The only films I’ve watched consistently are the black-and-white films or the really old ones that used to come on Doordarshan. Back in the day, I grew up in a very conservative household. And my parents were very strict about watching films and all that. We were not allowed to watch films. So, at that time, I remember, if I had asked my mom if I could watch a film, she would say yes, but romantic films were not allowed.” Even when access to films became easier, his inclination leaned elsewhere, including literature and older cinema.
What stands out is how these early boundaries may have shaped not just habits, but also comfort levels and preferences over time. He further explained, “I got into filmmaking at the age of 18. I started working as an assistant. I don’t want to sound patronising, but just as a joke, I’d like to say that some people play football and others watch it. That’s a good way to put it. I make films, I barely watch them. That’s the truth of the answer. I barely watch films. So, I don’t watch the latest movies. I have no idea what’s happening in Hollywood. I’m in my own world, I don’t really watch stuff.”
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Growing up in a restrictive environment often leads to what psychologists call internalised norms, beliefs and preferences shaped by early authority figures. When certain forms of entertainment are limited or discouraged, the child may either adopt those restrictions as their own preferences or develop a muted curiosity toward them.”
Over time, she notes that this can influence leisure choices, leading individuals to gravitate toward what feels “acceptable” or familiar. “Additionally, limited exposure during formative years can reduce sensory and emotional association with certain media, making them less engaging in adulthood. In some cases, this also fosters a stronger inclination toward solitary or cognitively engaging activities like reading, which may have been more accessible or encouraged.”
“Yes, early restrictions can influence emotional comfort later in life through a process known as emotional conditioning,” states Gurnani, adding that if romantic content was framed as inappropriate or discouraged, the individual may subconsciously associate it with discomfort, awkwardness, or even mild guilt. This doesn’t necessarily mean avoidance, but it can create a level of detachment or reduced emotional resonance with such themes.
“Eventually, this may affect how easily a person engages with or expresses emotions related to intimacy and romance. However, these patterns are not fixed and can evolve with new experiences, relationships, and conscious exposure,” concludes Gurnani.