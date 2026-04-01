‘Romantic films were not allowed’: Aamir Khan reveals the ‘strict’ childhood rules that shaped his life, and why he still barely watches movies today; expert weighs in

How we engage with entertainment may feel like a matter of personal choice, but early life experiences can quietly shape these preferences in lasting ways. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan reflected on this aspect of his life, describing how his relationship with films has always been different.

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He shared, “This is how I’ve been since childhood. I’ve been a reader. The only films I’ve watched consistently are the black-and-white films or the really old ones that used to come on Doordarshan. Back in the day, I grew up in a very conservative household. And my parents were very strict about watching films and all that. We were not allowed to watch films. So, at that time, I remember, if I had asked my mom if I could watch a film, she would say yes, but romantic films were not allowed.” Even when access to films became easier, his inclination leaned elsewhere, including literature and older cinema.