A quilt, a secret and 300 years of tradition: The story of balaposh

Balaposh is a notable case study in how textile craft blends ease, material knowledge, and touch. itokri, a handicraft textiles store, recently shared the history of Balaposh on Instagram, noting, “For almost three hundred years, only one family knew how it was made. The method passed only from parent to child, within the family, and nowhere else.”

The story behind Balaposh

The story, as shared on social media, goes like this: It began with the Nawab of Bengal, Shuja ud-din Muhammad Khan, in 18th-century Murshidabad, who found the heavy wool quilts of the time too much for a Bengal winter. He asked for a quilt as soft as wool, as warm as a lap, and as gentle as a flower.