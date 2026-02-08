‘My morninggg <3’: How Kylie Jenner prefers to kickstart her day

It is extremely important to know your skin type and use products that suits it as they will help your skin look and feel its best. You should also be careful in choosing skincare products.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 08:00 AM IST
kylie jenner shares her 2026 morning routineKylie Jenner shares her 2026 morning routine. (Source: Instagram/@kyliejenner)
Make us preferred source on Google

Wondering how Kylie Jenner likes to start her day? Captioning her latest Instagram post, “my morninggg <3”, the entrepreneur took us along her morning routine. After brushing her teeth and cleansing her face, she dived straight into her skincare routine—applying moisturiser, serum, sunscreen, and finishing with lip balm. Next, she carries her water bottle and spends some quality time with her kids, Stormi and Khy. She takes the kids out to play golf, and afterwards, does her makeup and hair and gets ready for the day.

According to Dr Akriti Gupta, a cosmetic dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic in New Delhi, a well-rounded skincare regimen should contain four steps: washing, exfoliating, moisturising, and sun protection. It is imperative to enhance your skincare routine. Additionally, each of these elements needs to be customised for your skin type.

kylie jenner shares her 2026 morning routine Keep your body moving. (Source: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Tips for glowy skin

According to the expert, here are a few tips to make sure your skin glows and stays radiant in 2026:

Cleansing: The simplest thing you can do every morning after waking is to wash your face with cold water. Even if you are not leaving the house, washing your face and keeping it clean is the first step toward achieving a naturally glowing look. Washing the face can remove excess oil that builds up on the skin throughout the night. This, in turn, can make the face feel fresh.

Remember, however, not to use soap on your face, as it can strip the skin of essential oils and sebum.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can make the skin look dull or dry. Further stating the importance of staying hydrated, Dr Gupta said. The term “hydrate” refers to more than just drinking water; it also includes limiting alcohol and coffee and consuming foods that contain healthy fats.

Stay active: The importance of an active lifestyle cannot be stressed enough. Physical activity plays a crucial part in skin health and appearance,” said Dr Gupta, adding that it improves blood flow to nourish cells, reduces stress, enhances chronic skin conditions, prevents the signs of ageing, and improves overall health.

Story continues below this ad

Limit stress: It can negatively affect appearance and skin feel. She further suggested taking steps to manage stress, such as relaxing and making time for self-care.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner talks about postpartum depression, changes in body: How new mothers can navigate body dysmorphia

Use skincare products that suit your skin type: It is extremely important to know your skin type and use products that suits it as they will help your skin look and feel its best. You should also be careful when choosing skincare products, especially if you have certain skin conditions.

Never skip sunscreen: Experts have repeatedly emphasised its importance. You need to apply sunscreen even if it’s rainy or cloudy, because the clouds don’t block the harmful UVA and UVB rays from penetrating your skin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 30+ Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos For Your Love
Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status
'In my shoes': Mira Kapoor gives us a glimpse into her footwear wardrobe
Mira Kapoor shows us her footwear collection
Versace didn’t look far for its next designer
versace
'Shaadi galat ladki se nahi honi chahiye’: How the ‘right partner’ fueled Gurmeet Choudhary’s rise to fame
Gurmeet Chourdhary
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Surprising facts about Charles Dickens you might not know about
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan's cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Qualcomm’s 2nm breakthrough puts India at the centre of global chip design
The design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image: reuters)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 30+ Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos For Your Love
Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement