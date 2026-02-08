‘My morninggg <3’: How Kylie Jenner prefers to kickstart her day

Wondering how Kylie Jenner likes to start her day? Captioning her latest Instagram post, “my morninggg <3”, the entrepreneur took us along her morning routine. After brushing her teeth and cleansing her face, she dived straight into her skincare routine—applying moisturiser, serum, sunscreen, and finishing with lip balm. Next, she carries her water bottle and spends some quality time with her kids, Stormi and Khy. She takes the kids out to play golf, and afterwards, does her makeup and hair and gets ready for the day.

According to Dr Akriti Gupta, a cosmetic dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic in New Delhi, a well-rounded skincare regimen should contain four steps: washing, exfoliating, moisturising, and sun protection. It is imperative to enhance your skincare routine. Additionally, each of these elements needs to be customised for your skin type.

Tips for glowy skin

According to the expert, here are a few tips to make sure your skin glows and stays radiant in 2026:

Cleansing: The simplest thing you can do every morning after waking is to wash your face with cold water. Even if you are not leaving the house, washing your face and keeping it clean is the first step toward achieving a naturally glowing look. Washing the face can remove excess oil that builds up on the skin throughout the night. This, in turn, can make the face feel fresh.

Remember, however, not to use soap on your face, as it can strip the skin of essential oils and sebum.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can make the skin look dull or dry. Further stating the importance of staying hydrated, Dr Gupta said. The term “hydrate” refers to more than just drinking water; it also includes limiting alcohol and coffee and consuming foods that contain healthy fats.

Stay active: The importance of an active lifestyle cannot be stressed enough. Physical activity plays a crucial part in skin health and appearance,” said Dr Gupta, adding that it improves blood flow to nourish cells, reduces stress, enhances chronic skin conditions, prevents the signs of ageing, and improves overall health.

Limit stress: It can negatively affect appearance and skin feel. She further suggested taking steps to manage stress, such as relaxing and making time for self-care.

Use skincare products that suit your skin type: It is extremely important to know your skin type and use products that suits it as they will help your skin look and feel its best. You should also be careful when choosing skincare products, especially if you have certain skin conditions.

Never skip sunscreen: Experts have repeatedly emphasised its importance. You need to apply sunscreen even if it’s rainy or cloudy, because the clouds don’t block the harmful UVA and UVB rays from penetrating your skin.

