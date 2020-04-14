A paradigm shift

The virus could be the Olympic torch emissary for a calmer world for 2020. (Source: Getty images) The virus could be the Olympic torch emissary for a calmer world for 2020. (Source: Getty images) Written by Nagina Bains

Will we & the world change after COVID-19?

FOR a moment let’s travel to October 2020 and imagine looking out of the window of a café in any city of the world. The weather is ideal for a walk and people are doing that in the alleys of Manhattan and London’s Knightsbridge and closer home the Colaba causeway buzzes with street vendors. But something is distinct. Is it the walk? Does coffee taste the same? Is the warmth in a greeting distant? Is the pace with which we talk and live the same, like before COVID-19, or has it changed? Looking back what will be remembered the most? Distancing did not necessarily have to be equivalent to absence, but can be a window to newer revelations and opportunities. For most of us, the mind, body, heart and soul have rested, recharged and realigned. Dr K.M Kapoor, a plastic surgeon and an avid traveller shares his thoughts on a post corona world and what the interim period has unveiled for him. “The lockdown forced me into a realisation that every busy professional should commit some time to nurturing the soul to retain sanity. A person whose joy is dependent on ‘professional work’ would lose his/her mind. I used to pride myself in being a workaholic, but I now realise that it was a privilege accorded to me by the services of part-time workers assisting us with household chores. It took no time for my wife and I to get accustomed to doing everything ourselves and it is important to raise our children as self-sufficient beings, so that they too find joy in accomplishing mundane tasks, especially a survival skill like cooking.”

Food historically has been comforting during trying times and I will quote a what’s app message which has stayed with me. “Most of us are going to end up becoming better cooks and readers with more to do than to talk.” Meera, a mother of two and a homemaker talks of her cognitive and skill discoveries. “I involve my children when I cook and little did I know that my daughter, who otherwise would thrive on junk food is an excellent baker. The joy of small discoveries will change our world forever, as nature heals.” Besides the four walls there have been many examples of philanthropic heroes who have reached out to those in need. Anurag Chopra, a lawyer by profession feels that being kind should be the objective while going forward and living every moment as it comes. “Never did I believe that something could bring the world to a halt. Will we all run after things which make us momentarily happy or cherish and value the essentials life has to offer? Will we become more flexible and accepting? In a world full of negativity, an event like this may work as an antidote to remain positive and move ahead with determination and hope.”

The personal crisis usually begins with a sense of loss of control and anxiety and finds its way into an unadulterated intoxication of hope and positivity. We slowly realise that it’s probably not an Armageddon, but a new beginning. K.B.S Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab and head of the disaster management team for COVID-19 talks of finding a new equilibrium. “When the lockdown happened, the instinctive reaction was to secure subsistence level requirements. That done, I was catapulted into disaster management aspect of the crisis, responding to cries of help from the public for food and provisions and collaborating a release of funds to districts and other departments, as well liaising with the National Disaster Management Control Room in New Delhi. I then began converting my personal Twitter handle (@kbssidhu1961, into a virtual nodal point for disseminating official information in a timely, authentic and reliable manner, apart from responding to distress calls and suggestions. However, this was also a time for internal reflection. The words fragility and frugality had new meaning for me. I also realised that post the lockdown, it would not be business as usual nor a case of the world limping back to normalcy. The brave new world would find a new equilibrium and so would each one of us. We may discover our innate natural frequency and be in sync with it and in the process, be in sync with the universe. Our outlook will change significantly, making us realise that all good things in life are free, but priceless.”

As we appreciate space and make connections more qualitative, we also observe how a pandemic leaves a story we all will remember. Animals walking around freely, birds singing loud and clear, Italians making music from their balconies, satellite images of a smog-free world…images that make us smile and hope for a better world. The virus could be the Olympic torch emissary for a calmer world for 2020.

