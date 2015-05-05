A New Breed

Tara Mae at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

By: Alifiya Khan

At the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, where some of the world’s finest acts put out their best, even the tiniest details aren’t missed. So during “future bass electronic” duo B.R.E.E.D’s outing last week, when Ritesh D’Souza gave a shout out to an Indian fan, people took notice. An Indian musician had made it to the prestigious stage. “We did not do any particular tracks with Indian sounds in it, but we did make that shout out,” says D’souza, adding that he did not try to experiment with the set but added live elements. Along with Tara Mae, a classically trained US pianist, he found much attention through the gig.

A bass producer in this act, D’Souza (erstwhile DJ Nasha who later changed his moniker to B.R.E.E.D ) has been a well-known name since 1999 and is a two-time DMC (India) champion. In 2005, he met Mae in Mumbai and hit it off. Mae has been composing vocal and instrumental pieces for the duo’s production. However, their big break came after moving to Los Angeles.

The festival was important because of the line-up it boasts — from Jon Hopkins to FKA Twigs, David Guetta, Alesso, Axwell Ingrosso, Chet Faker, Kimbra and Cashmere Cat among others. “We just played our gig with as much love and energy as we would no matter where in the world it was,” says D’Souza. The performance had live keys/synths and tracks from their EP The Inside, which they released in November 2014, besides some of their new unreleased tracks.

The duo, however, is keen to work on collaborations, particularly with Carnatic musicians. “We always wanted to work with exotic instruments and musicians from various parts of India. We will be showing some of those collaborations soon,” says D’souza.

