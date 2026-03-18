Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Happy Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Captions, Photos and Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

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Happy Eid Chand Raat Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Captions, Photos and Greetings: Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam’s most significant festivals, observed by Muslims worldwide. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, celebrated by followers who fast from dawn to sunset (roza), which is why it’s also called the “Festival of Breaking Fast”.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to see the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Wednesday, March 18, and will begin celebrating Eid ul-Fitr on Thursday, March 19, 2026. South Asia usually celebrates the occasion the next day, sighting the moon on Thursday, March 19, and celebrating Eid on Friday, March 20.
With the festival around the corner, indianexpress.com has curated the best wishes and greetings to share with friends and family.
Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Eid ul-Fitr 2026!
May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life.
Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your prayers and forgive your sins.
Sending you warm wishes on Eid—may your heart be filled with love and gratitude.
Wishing you success, good health, and happiness this Eid and always.
Eid Mubarak! May your home be filled with laughter and positivity.
May Allah’s blessings be with you today, tomorrow, and always.
On this Eid, may all your dreams come true. Eid Mubarak!
Wishing you a wonderful Eid full of love, joy, and togetherness.
“Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others.”
“Let this Eid remind us of gratitude, kindness, and faith.”
“Eid is not just a celebration, it’s a reflection of patience and devotion.”
“May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness into your life.”
“Eid teaches us the beauty of giving and the power of unity.”
“Faith, hope, and love—this is the true essence of Eid.”
“Eid is a time to mend hearts and spread smiles.”
“Gratitude turns what we have into enough—Eid Mubarak.”
“Eid reminds us that after hardship comes ease.”
Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone love, peace, and endless happiness! 🌙✨
Celebrating Eid with gratitude—may your life be filled with blessings.
Eid vibes with heartfelt wishes for joy, success, and prosperity.
Wishing you all a beautiful Eid full of smiles and sweet moments!
Eid Mubarak! May your heart always be filled with peace and light!✨❤️
Eid 2026 feels special—wishing everyone love, laughter, and togetherness.
May this Eid bring happiness to you and your loved ones. 🌙💫 #EidMubarak
Eid Mubarak! Wishing you good health, success, and endless joy!
Celebrating this Eid with prayers—may all your dreams come true. 🌙✨