8 beautiful plants you can grow without soil

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When most people think of gardening, soil is the first thing that comes to mind. However, several plants can thrive without it, drawing nutrients from water, air, or specialised growing mediums. These soil-free plants are perfect for urban homes, apartments, and anyone looking for a low-maintenance way to bring nature indoors.
Here are some beautiful plants that grow surprisingly well without soil.
One of the most popular water-grown plants, lucky bamboo is admired for its elegant stems and minimal care requirements. It grows happily in a glass container filled with water and pebbles.
Why grow it?
Pothos is among the easiest houseplants to propagate and grow in water. Its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves make it a favourite for indoor spaces.
Many philodendron varieties adapt well to water culture. Their lush foliage adds a tropical touch to living rooms and offices.
Air plants are perhaps the most fascinating soil-free plants. They belong to the Tillandsia family and absorb moisture and nutrients directly through their leaves.
Why grow them?
Peace lilies can survive and even flourish in water when properly maintained. Their glossy leaves and elegant white blooms make them a popular indoor choice.
Known for producing baby plantlets, spider plants can be grown hydroponically after rooting in water.
Chinese evergreen varieties are prized for their colourful leaves and adaptability. They can thrive in water with occasional nutrient supplementation.
Not all edible plants require soil. Herbs such as mint and basil can grow in water for extended periods, making them ideal for kitchen gardens.
Why grow them?