8 beautiful plants you can grow without soil

From lucky bamboo to air plants, these species thrive in water or air while adding greenery and charm to your home.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 9, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Plants you can grow without soilPlants you can grow without soil (Photo: Magnific)
Make us preferred source on Google

When most people think of gardening, soil is the first thing that comes to mind. However, several plants can thrive without it, drawing nutrients from water, air, or specialised growing mediums. These soil-free plants are perfect for urban homes, apartments, and anyone looking for a low-maintenance way to bring nature indoors.

Here are some beautiful plants that grow surprisingly well without soil.

Lucky Bamboo

One of the most popular water-grown plants, lucky bamboo is admired for its elegant stems and minimal care requirements. It grows happily in a glass container filled with water and pebbles.

Why grow it?

  • Easy to maintain
  • Ideal for desks and tabletops
  • Associated with good luck in Feng Shui
bamboo Lucky bamboo (Photo: Magnific)

Pothos

Pothos is among the easiest houseplants to propagate and grow in water. Its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves make it a favourite for indoor spaces.

  • Fast-growing
  • Excellent for beginners
  • Helps enhance indoor aesthetics

 Philodendron

Many philodendron varieties adapt well to water culture. Their lush foliage adds a tropical touch to living rooms and offices.

  • Attractive foliage
  • Low maintenance
  • Thrives in indirect light
 Philodendron Philodendron (Photo: Magnific)

Air Plants

Air plants are perhaps the most fascinating soil-free plants. They belong to the Tillandsia family and absorb moisture and nutrients directly through their leaves.

Why grow them?

  • No soil required at all.
  • Unique decorative appeal
  • Suitable for hanging displays and terrariums

Peace Lily

Peace lilies can survive and even flourish in water when properly maintained. Their glossy leaves and elegant white blooms make them a popular indoor choice.

Story continues below this ad
  • Attractive flowers
  • Adaptable to indoor conditions
  • Easy to maintain in water

Spider Plant

Known for producing baby plantlets, spider plants can be grown hydroponically after rooting in water.

  • Beginner-friendly
  • Fast-growing
  • Produces attractive arching foliage
ALSO READ | Top 6 indoor plants you must keep in your house

Chinese Evergreen

Chinese evergreen varieties are prized for their colourful leaves and adaptability. They can thrive in water with occasional nutrient supplementation.

  • Tolerates low light
  • Beautiful patterned foliage
  • Suitable for homes and offices

Herbs like mint and basil

Not all edible plants require soil. Herbs such as mint and basil can grow in water for extended periods, making them ideal for kitchen gardens.

Why grow them?

  • Fresh herbs at your fingertips
  • Pleasant aroma
  • Easy to propagate

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments