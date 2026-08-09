8 beautiful plants you can grow without soil

When most people think of gardening, soil is the first thing that comes to mind. However, several plants can thrive without it, drawing nutrients from water, air, or specialised growing mediums. These soil-free plants are perfect for urban homes, apartments, and anyone looking for a low-maintenance way to bring nature indoors.

Here are some beautiful plants that grow surprisingly well without soil.

Lucky Bamboo

One of the most popular water-grown plants, lucky bamboo is admired for its elegant stems and minimal care requirements. It grows happily in a glass container filled with water and pebbles.

Why grow it?

Easy to maintain

Ideal for desks and tabletops

Associated with good luck in Feng Shui

Lucky bamboo (Photo: Magnific) Lucky bamboo (Photo: Magnific)

Pothos

Pothos is among the easiest houseplants to propagate and grow in water. Its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves make it a favourite for indoor spaces.