7 underwater sculptures transforming the ocean floor

Art galleries are usually found inside grand buildings, but some of the world’s most extraordinary artworks lie deep beneath the ocean surface. From coral-covered statues to submerged human figures, underwater sculptures combine creativity with marine conservation, creating immersive experiences for divers and snorkellers alike. Many of these installations also act as artificial reefs, encouraging coral growth and supporting aquatic life.

Here are 7 remarkable underwater sculptures from around the world.

Museo Atlantico, Spain

Located off the coast of Lanzarote in Spain, Museo Atlántico is Europe’s first underwater museum. Created by renowned sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, the installation features haunting life-sized human figures placed on the seabed. The sculptures highlight themes such as migration, climate change, and consumerism while gradually transforming into artificial reefs.