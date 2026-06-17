7 underwater sculptures transforming the ocean floor

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Art galleries are usually found inside grand buildings, but some of the world’s most extraordinary artworks lie deep beneath the ocean surface. From coral-covered statues to submerged human figures, underwater sculptures combine creativity with marine conservation, creating immersive experiences for divers and snorkellers alike. Many of these installations also act as artificial reefs, encouraging coral growth and supporting aquatic life.
Here are 7 remarkable underwater sculptures from around the world.
Located off the coast of Lanzarote in Spain, Museo Atlántico is Europe’s first underwater museum. Created by renowned sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, the installation features haunting life-sized human figures placed on the seabed. The sculptures highlight themes such as migration, climate change, and consumerism while gradually transforming into artificial reefs.
One of the world’s largest underwater art installations, The Silent Evolution lies beneath the waters near Cancún in Mexico. Featuring over 400 human sculptures, the site was designed to divert tourists away from fragile coral reefs while promoting marine regeneration. Over time, algae and corals have transformed the statues into living marine habitats.
Submerged in the waters of San Fruttuoso Bay near Italy, the bronze statue of Christ of the Abyss is one of the most iconic underwater sculptures in the world. Installed in 1954, the figure depicts Jesus with arms raised toward the surface, symbolising peace and protection for divers and fishermen.
Standing over 18 feet tall underwater near Nassau in the Bahamas, Ocean Atlas is considered one of the largest underwater sculptures ever installed. The massive figure of a young girl appears to hold the weight of the ocean above her shoulders, symbolising humanity’s responsibility toward marine ecosystems.
Situated in the Caribbean waters of Grenada, Vicissitudes features a circle of life-sized children holding hands underwater. The sculpture represents unity and interconnectedness while also serving as an artificial reef that supports marine biodiversity.
Off the coast of Australia near the Great Barrier Reef lies the Underwater Museum of Art, which combines Indigenous storytelling with marine conservation. The sculptures are designed to encourage coral growth and raise awareness about reef protection in one of the world’s most vulnerable marine ecosystems.
Located in the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, Coral Greenhouse resembles a partially submerged house structure. Designed as an interactive marine habitat, it encourages coral colonisation while drawing attention to the threat posed by rising ocean temperatures and coral bleaching.