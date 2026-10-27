50/30/20 budgeting rule: How to allocate your salary wisely

The 50/30/20 budgeting rule is a simple framework for managing personal finances. It recommends allocating 50% of take-home income to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings and investments. However, correctly classifying expenses matters just as much.

Which expenses should fall under needs, wants, and savings?

Needs include essential expenses such as rent, groceries, utilities, education, and healthcare. Wants cover discretionary spending like dining out, vacations, entertainment, and lifestyle upgrades. The remaining 20% should go towards financial security, including investments, retirement planning, and emergency funds.

Should expenses such as EMIs, insurance premiums, investments, and emergency-fund contributions be classified differently?

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Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Lovak Capital, advises against classifying EMIs based on whether they are loans, and instead to classify them by purpose.