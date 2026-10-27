50/30/20 budgeting rule: How to allocate your salary wisely

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The 50/30/20 budgeting rule is a simple framework for managing personal finances. It recommends allocating 50% of take-home income to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings and investments. However, correctly classifying expenses matters just as much.
Which expenses should fall under needs, wants, and savings?
Needs include essential expenses such as rent, groceries, utilities, education, and healthcare. Wants cover discretionary spending like dining out, vacations, entertainment, and lifestyle upgrades. The remaining 20% should go towards financial security, including investments, retirement planning, and emergency funds.
Should expenses such as EMIs, insurance premiums, investments, and emergency-fund contributions be classified differently?
Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Lovak Capital, advises against classifying EMIs based on whether they are loans, and instead to classify them by purpose.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.
“A home loan EMI is a housing cost, which is a need. A vehicle loan is not necessary unless the vehicle is used for work. EMIs on gadgets, travel, or lifestyle purchases should be grouped into wants. Any pre-payment on top of the monthly instalment (EMI) will be added to the savings, as it will help reduce the debt,” she says.
Break insurance down by function. Here is what Bhandari suggests:
- Health and term insurance are necessities. If there is a combination of insurance and investment in a policy, only include the insurance need and save the investment component.
- Investments and Emergency-fund contributions are both under 20%, but not equal priority. The first is the emergency fund, typically three to six months of living expenses, to prevent having to take a loan or exit investments because of a job loss or medical emergency. After building this fund, you can allocate the excess to SIPs for long-term goals.
- A helpful rule of thumb is that if total fixed expenses (rent, EMIs, premiums, and school fees) are above 50%, don’t use savings until you reduce wants. This can happen often in high-rent cities, so the rule should be adjusted to reflect local rents rather than ignored.
Is this rule suitable for everyone, particularly young earners, people with debt and those supporting their families?
The widely known 50/30/20 budgeting approach is useful but doesn’t work equally for everyone. Every individual must customise their budgeting process based on factors such as earning power, debt levels, family responsibilities, and aspirations.
CA Manish Mishra, Founder & CEO, GenZCFO, says, “Young earners with few financial obligations can save and invest 25–30% of their income to benefit from the money compounding effect. However, those with education loans, credit card debts, or dependents may need to spend from 60 to 70% of their income on essentials and hired services, cutting down on luxuries.”
“Those who help dependents finance their living expenses should not strictly adhere to the 50/30/20 rule. In this case, a good idea would be to use a customised 60/20/20 or 70/15/15 rule,” he adds.
Should this rule be calculated on gross salary or take-home pay?
The 50/30/20 rule should always be applied to take-home pay, not gross salary, says Kanika Bali, Tax Partner, Optimyze Finance LLP. Gross salary includes money you never actually receive – income tax deducted at source (TDS), your own EPF contribution, professional tax, and sometimes insurance premiums. Budgeting against
gross overstates what is available and leaves many families short before the month ends.
Here is what she suggests:
- Start with your salary slip. Subtract TDS, your EPF contribution, and other statutory deductions. What remains is your real disposable income- the number to split 50% needs, 30% wants, 20% savings.
- On taxes: Since TDS is deducted before you receive your salary, you need not budget for it separately each month. Just check your employer’s deductions match your actual liability, and settle any gap before filing returns in July.
- On EPF: Your own contribution is forced saving already excluded from take-home, so do not count it again in your 20% savings slice, though it is worth remembering as retirement savings building quietly in the background.
“For irregular income, common among freelancers, consultants, and small business owners, average earnings over the last six to twelve months rather than budgeting off a single good or bad month. Park any surplus in a buffer fund for leaner months, instead of letting one good month inflate everyday spending,” she mentions.
Lastly, CA Manish Mishra says financial advice should first focus on basic expenses, paying off high-interest debt, getting the right health and term insurance, and building emergency savings equal to three to six months of basic expenses. Once these basics are covered, focus on retirement savings, investment plans, and long-term wealth building. Budgeting in finance is about building a strong financial system rather than focusing only on percentages.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.