Why sunsets feel so calming

Watching a sunset is more than a calming ritual. Experts explain how experiencing awe may help interrupt rumination, ease stress and help the body transition into evening.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 01:07 PM IST
A sunset can evoke awe, and research on awe has linked the emotion with changes in stress, attention and wellbeingA sunset can evoke awe, and research on awe has linked the emotion with changes in stress, attention and wellbeing. (Image Source: Unsplash)
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Stopping to watch the sky change colour for five minutes may seem insignificant, but the experience can trigger more than just a fleeting sense of pleasure. It can evoke awe– a feeling linked to measurable effects on our mental and physical well-being — making a sunset more than a beautiful sight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Calling it an antidote to rumination, Dr Malini Saba, psychologist and founder of the Saba Family Foundation, says, ”Watching a sunset reliably triggers awe: the emotion that arises when we encounter something vast, beautiful, and hard to fully grasp. Colours spill into each other, the light goes soft, and for a few minutes the whole day feels smaller than what’s happening up there. All that was going on in your mind – the argument, the deadline, that worry that won’t leave you alone – steps back for a while.”

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You are, for a few minutes, immersed in something enormous, temporary and beautiful. Your problems don’t disappear; they just don’t take up much mental space.

Watching a sunset and experiencing awe may help shift attention away from repetitive thoughts and everyday stress. Watching a sunset and experiencing awe may help shift attention away from repetitive thoughts and everyday stress. (Image Source: Unsplash)

What does watching a sunset actually do to our body

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M.), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, and Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing, says a sunset doesn’t require a dramatic beach view or a perfectly framed vantage point somewhere exotic. A rooftop, a balcony, or a window will do the job just as well.

“What matters is actually stopping long enough to notice it, rather than letting the sky change colour while your attention stays on something else entirely,” she adds.

She explains that experiencing awe while watching a sunset may have several effects:

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  • It can put everyday worries into perspective: Awe can make personal concerns feel smaller by shifting attention towards something much larger than ourselves – the sky, the horizon, the sheer scale of it all unfolding above. That shift in perspective genuinely eases anxious, repetitive thinking, at least for the few minutes the feeling lasts, and often a little beyond it too.
  • It can help ease the stress response: People who regularly experience moments of awe tend to show lower levels of certain markers linked to chronic stress and inflammation inside the body. Something as simple as pausing for a sunset can quietly ease that internal stress load, even without you consciously trying to relax.
  • It can mark the transition into evening: There’s something almost old-fashioned about watching a sky fade, offering a natural pause between the day’s activities and the evening. Your body reads that as a cue, slows down and shifts gears.
ALSO READ | The strange anxiety of doing nothing: Why more people are ‘stresslaxing’

Why does watching the sunset feel calming?

When your mind is stuck on a loop of repetitive thoughts, deliberately shifting attention to the changing sky can disrupt that pattern.

Dr Malini says, “Heart slows. Breathing goes deeper. There’s this quiet settling that happens. And those warm reds and golds at the end of the day seem to tell your system it’s okay to wind down. It’s a kind of somatic integration, honouring the day’s transition. This also actually helps with sleep if you let yourself stay with it instead of rushing off.”

Watching the sunset for a few minutes will not make a deadline or a worry disappear, but it can create a small distance, a small shift. You stop for a minute, look up, and let the sky do what it does.

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