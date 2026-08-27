5 differences, 18 seconds: How good are your observation skills?

If you couldn’t find all five differences in the previous puzzle, here they are:

The coffee mug changes colour — The mug on the side table is light-coloured in one image and dark in the other The plant pot is different — Look closely at the pot near the window; the change is easy to miss if you’re focused on the plant The book changes colour — The top book on the coffee table has a dark cover in one image and a reddish-brown one in the other The man’s wristwatch changes — Check his wrist carefully; the watch is noticeably different between the two images The plant leaves change — The arrangement of the leaves near the window is subtly different in the two pictures

Its Thursday, and we are back with yet another spot the difference puzzle to test your wits! Whether you are a puzzle fanatic or simply want to bedazzle your brain, get ready for an adrenaline ride.

This week, the challenge is based in a cozy living room, of course — Instagram inspired! You’ll get two near identical images with five sneaky changes hidden in the chic setup.

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A cosy living room, a comfortable sofa, a coffee table, a bookshelf, a few plants and plenty of little details are competing for your attention!

Can you find them all before the 18-second countdown ends?

Challenge ⏲️: Set a timer for 18 seconds and see if you can spot all the differences before time runs out. Think you’ve found them all? Double-check—there’s usually one that catches even the most observant readers off guard.

Are you ready for the challenge? (Ai generated puzzle) Are you ready for the challenge? (Ai generated puzzle)

Cheat Code 👨‍💻 : Don’t simply scan from left to right. Compare one section at a time — the sofa, coffee table, bookshelf, plants and everything around them. Some changes are easier to spot than others, so don’t let the first difference you find convince you that you’ve cracked the puzzle!

Ready?

5… 4… 3… 2… 1… Go!

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How many could you find?

Did you notice how when you were solving the puzzle, for a few seconds it completely took over your mind? The familiar excitement and rush of games came back?

Well, there’s a reason behind it. As Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, explains, even simple activities like a spot-the-difference puzzle can provide a short mental break from constant scrolling.

“They shift attention from passive screen consumption to active observation and problem-solving. Focusing on one small task can help the mind slow down, reduce mental clutter and provide a refreshing pause from digital stimulation.”

So, in this age of constant digital fatigue, while it may not be possible to ditch the screens completely, such activities can give you brain the much needed break.

For some much exciting challenges, stay tuned!

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Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all three hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.