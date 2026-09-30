5/3/1 workout explained: How the popular four-week strength programme works

Coach Jim Wendler’s popular strength-training programme, the 5/3/1 training methodology, centres on four primary compound exercises: the squat (legs), bench press (chest and triceps), deadlift (back, hips and legs), and overhead press (triceps and shoulders). As these movements engage multiple muscle groups at once, the 4-week programme gradually builds strength over time and is generally recommended for people with some prior strength-training experience.

Explaining in detail, Deepti Sharma, fitness expert and director of Multifit, says that instead of trying to lift heavier with every single workout, 5/3/1 focuses on building strength slowly and consistently over time. The workout program focuses on how your repetitions change through the training cycle.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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“You start with sets of five reps on week 1, move to sets of three in week 2, and then progress to a heavier week using a combination of five, three and one rep the next week. This is usually followed by a lighter recovery or de-load week before starting the next cycle,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Adding, the expert said that it is important to note that you’re not lifting your absolute maximum every time. “Your weights are calculated based on your training max, and you gradually increase them as you move through each cycle,” she adds.

Strength training with compound exercises can work multiple muscle groups while helping build overall strength. (Image Source: Unsplash) Strength training with compound exercises can work multiple muscle groups while helping build overall strength. (Image Source: Unsplash)

That’s really the whole idea behind 5/3/1: small progress, repeated consistently, said Deepti, adding that one can also add accessory exercises for your legs, back, arms or core depending on your goals. “So, while the main structure stays fairly straightforward, the rest of the workout can be adapted to the individual.”

However, if you’re new to strength training, getting the movements right should come before increasing the weight.

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Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, a world record holder in weight management, says, “Before engaging in regular exercise, newcomers need to gain some basic exercise skills, learn effective technique, and get an understanding of how their training volume ought to be managed under competent supervision. This method might also not be as applicable for individuals who wish to pursue endurance, mobility, or overall recreational fitness, as its main focus is progressive strength development.”

A plan for 5/3/1 training (Image generated by AI) A plan for 5/3/1 training (Image generated by AI)

Experts say that individuals coming off an injury, suffering from chronic pain, and living with a medical condition are also advised to consult a professional before starting a challenging strength training regimen.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.