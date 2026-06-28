‘16,790 lunches’: Ankur Warikoo on his mother’s habit that never changed in 46 years

Warikoo shares how his mother has been asking him if he had lunch daily for 46 years now (Image: Instagram/Ankur Warikoo)

For 46 years, Ankur Warikoo’s mother has asked him the same question every day: What did you have for lunch? As a young adult, he found it annoying. By 35, he laughed about it. At 46, however, he sees it differently.

In his recent post on X, the entrepreneur and content creator opened up about how a simple question he once brushed aside has become one of the most enduring expressions of love in his life. Many internet users found it relatable, sharing how their mothers do the same. Others missed this relentless questioning from the mothers they lost.

For many people, the post felt instantly familiar. Whether it’s “Have you eaten?”, “What did you have for lunch?” or “Did you reach home safely?” Most parents seem to have a set of questions they ask on repeat.