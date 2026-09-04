10 differences are hiding in this living room—find them in 60 seconds

Can you spot all the 10 differences as the clock ticks? (Ai generated image)

Its that time of the week and we are back with yet another challenge to test your wits! This week’s spot-the-difference puzzle is set in a cozy living room. There’s also a surprise.

Instead of five, this week we have 10 hard-to-find differences in the pictures. Wanna make it even more adventurous? You have just 60 seconds to spot them!

And like we always say, don’t just look at the obvious stuff. Don’t just look at the obvious stuff. Scan the bookshelves, artwork, chair, lamp, side table and even the objects in the foreground.

Some differences are staring you in the face; others are the kind that make you think, “Wait… was that there before?”