We asked AI for 10 active listening techniques; here is what it said

With a fleeting attention span due to social media, people often forget the “art of listening”. This results in several individuals seeking help from AI bots for both personal and professional problems. In times when ChatGPT has become more like a shrink, we asked the platform to share 10 active-listening techniques for two individuals. Here’s what it said.

We also asked experts to verify each listening technique.

ChatGPT advised putting away distractions like mobile phones and multitasking to focus on the speaker. Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, shared the importance of active listening: Effective communication.

“Your constant eye contact and open body language, together with your complete focus on others, create a secure environment because you protect their personal space. The process helps people share more while it establishes trust, which develops throughout the relationship,” he stated.

2. Show you are listening

According to ChatGPT, one should use small cues, such as “hmmm”, “I see”, or simply nodding to signal that you are listening to the speaker. To verify this technique, Dr Krishna shared that sending cues to the speaker is crucial, as it helps people stay connected while maintaining conversation flow. “People need to show their real selves because mechanical responses and exaggerated replies create fake impressions. The small signals in therapy sessions assist patients to continue speaking about their most sensitive and difficult topics,” he said.

3. Don’t interrupt

ChatGPT advised people to get hold of their overexcitement, allowing the speaker to finish their thoughts first. Dr Krishnan stressed that allowing someone to complete their speech demonstrates both respect and patience.

“People need time to express their emotions, especially when they experience high levels of stress. The process of emotional processing gets interrupted by disruptions, which leads to people withdrawing from their current situation,” he shared.

4. Reflect back

The generative AI chatbot suggests repeating the speaker’s words in one’s own words. Commenting on the technique, Dr Krishnan noted that the ability to transform spoken words into different expressions is a reliable method for assessing comprehension.

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“Your listening skills extend beyond word recognition because you process the complete meaning of the spoken content. The process of reflection needs to contain all spoken material together with its emotional context,” he said, adding that, “The speaker establishes a strong connection through their complete understanding of their emotions together with the actual details of the situation.”

5. Ask open-ended questions

“Encourage deeper sharing: ‘What made you feel that way?’ instead of yes/no questions,” ChatGPT shared. According to Dr Krishnan, open-ended questions offer two benefits: they enable people to discover new things and show their true selves.

6. Validate feelings

ChatGPT further advises listeners to acknowledge the speaker’s emotions even if they don’t fully agree. Dr Krishnan explained that validation plays a crucial role in emotional support, establishing a safe space for the speaker to open up without feeling defensive.

“The process of validation requires people to recognise emotional experiences without needing to support bad behaviour or incorrect thoughts. The method enables people to connect with others who face similar challenges when it is executed perfectly,” he said.

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7. Avoid jumping to solutions

ChatGPT stressed that sometimes people want to be heard, not fixed, suggesting that the listener ask first before offering solutions to the speaker.

“People in emotionally charged situations want understanding instead of receiving advice,” Dr Krishnan said.

He further explained, “In psychiatric care, the emphasis is on exploring the issue thoroughly before considering interventions. The eventual solution process becomes more effective through collaborative solutions that meet the specific needs of the individual.”

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8. Notice non-verbal cues

The artificial intelligence chatbot further asked the listener to pay attention to facial expressions, tone, pauses, and body language.

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“Non-verbal communication often shows people what they cannot express through spoken words. Facial expressions and vocal tone, together with body posture and pauses, provide essential information about a person’s emotional state. What people express through their words and their actual emotions usually do not match in multiple situations. The process of observing these cues will lead to a better understanding when you validate your interpretation through gentle checks of the speaker’s inner experience,” Dr Krishnan shared.

9. Pause before responding

ChatGPT advised the listener to take a moment to process the speaker’s emotions rather than reacting quickly. Dr Krishnan agreed with the technique, noting that waiting before answering questions enables you to process information more effectively.

“The proper use of silence enables speakers to continue their storytelling,” he said.

10. Summarise key points

For the 10th and final active listening, ChatGPT advises listeners to recap the events the speaker shared. “The process of summarising a conversation helps both parties to understand each other better while solidifying their shared understanding of what was said,” Dr Krishnan said.

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“The process enables both parties to review their previous talks by showing what they have talked about while showing their existing misunderstandings,” he added.