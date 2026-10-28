10-12 carvings, hand-painted 3D details: The work behind Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran’s viral wedding invite

All set to marry in Greece, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding invitation—its ivory-and-powder-blue palette, intricate carvings, and vintage-inspired design—has the internet’s attention. And while its Baroque aesthetic is getting all the love, the brief behind it was surprisingly simple: the couple wanted something classic and timeless, without personal stories or details about their lives, so guests could keep it long after the wedding. Getting there, however, took designer Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man nearly four months, plenty of trial and error, and materials sourced from multiple places that may never be available again.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Iyengar takes us behind the scenes of creating the invitation, from an unexpected design reference to the painstaking work that went into each box.

It started with a box she had made just for herself

Interestingly, the idea for the final invitation began with a bright green-and-pink box featuring a three-dimensional Greek head. Iyengar had made it much earlier, just for herself, without this particular project in mind. “I made it for, like, just myself. But they (the couple) really liked that,” she recalls, adding that they liked the idea of having a three-dimensional element on the box, which eventually became the starting point for the invitation. Iyengar began exploring how to make the box feel like an experience in itself, rather than just a container for a card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Whistle Man By Ranjani (@pinkwhistleman)

“I wanted that whole opening, unfolding and having something come up gradually,” the invite designer recalls.

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The initial designs were more two-dimensional, but Kavya wanted to take the idea further. “Kavya was like, let’s add 3D here, let’s add 3D there,” Iyengar recalls. The team then created several 3D renders to help the couple visualise the finished product, with the box gradually taking the shape we see today.

And what about the Baroque label that has followed the invitation online? Iyengar has a rather amusing confession. “I’ll be very honest. I didn’t know what Baroque meant until two days ago. After it went viral, I was like, oh, that’s what it’s called.”

The brief was simple: make it timeless

“They wanted to keep it more generic and classic and very timeless,” Iyengar says.

The idea was that guests should be able to retain the box as a keepsake, rather than feel that it was something to discard once the wedding was over. The design had to be elaborate enough to make an impression, but not so personalised that it would lose its appeal later.

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The colour palette was another deliberate choice. Iyengar initially considered adding red to the blue-and-white combination, but the couple preferred keeping it to two colours.

“They were like, if they’re using these two colours, let’s just use these colours across them. Let’s not clutter it with three, four more colours,” she says.

The ivory-and-powder-blue palette helps keep the overall look “subdued”, even with the intricate carvings and three-dimensional details.

Iyengar says the couple and their families were also quick to make decisions. Both sides, including the mothers, were involved, but she never felt that having multiple people in the process slowed things down.

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“They’re very quick decision makers, and the kind of feedback they give is very precise,” she says. She also appreciated that they were open to ideas rather than insisting on a fixed design from the outset.

10-12 carvings, hours of hand-painting and a few headaches

Screenshots of the wedding invite video shared by Ranjani Iyengar (Image: Instagram/pinkwhistleman) Screenshots of the wedding invite video shared by Ranjani Iyengar (Image: Instagram/pinkwhistleman)

The invitation is made of wood, but creating each box involves several painstaking steps. The carvings are individual components, each of which has to be attached and hand-painted.

“There are about 10-12 individual carvings that are stuck on the box. And they’re each hand-painted,” Iyengar explains.

The team also uses a process she calls “tapping” to give the base a slightly distressed effect.

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Asked how long it takes to manufacture one invitation, Iyengar estimates roughly “two to five hours” cumulatively for the processing, adding that it could take considerably longer, considering that each invitation is hand-made. The overall process, from conceptualisation and ideation to getting the design and manufacturing right, took around three-and-a-half to four months.

“The manufacturing is in fact still going on,” Iyengar says while admitting that she has made “quite a few invitations” for the ceremony so far.

There were challenges along the way, too. The team experimented with different hinges to make sure the box opened smoothly. One material they tried ended up looking too cheap, forcing them to rethink the approach.

“There were times when I would have mental breakdowns because I won’t know how to go from here,” she admits, explaining that these were manufacturing problems she had to work through with her team.

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“It’s taken, like, a village, I feel, to start something like this,” she says, acknowledging the manufacturers and printers who helped bring the design to life.

Why the invitation may be impossible to replicate

The finished box measures roughly 10 inches and is medium-heavy, according to Iyengar. It was also accompanied by matching bags, with additional goodies included inside. Those, however, are details she is not yet ready to disclose. She has also declined to reveal how many invitations were made.

There is another reason the design cannot simply be reproduced whenever someone asks for it.

“It’s a very limited edition. Even if I want to make more boxes than this, because some of the materials we sourced, we won’t get them again,” she says.

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The materials came from multiple places across India, while some components were made specifically for this project. Once those supplies are exhausted, recreating the exact same box becomes difficult.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.