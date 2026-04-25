’10/10 recommend…’: Alaya F, all for romanticising life, shares her morning routine

Alaya F, Bollywood’s resident wellness enthusiast, has shared a reel that takes us along her morning wellness routine. “10/10 recommend romanticising your life every chance you get,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, while the video quickly panned through snapshots of matcha latte, a journal and coffee tumbler, yoga mat, her detox tea and chocolate cake.

According to Tanisha Bawa, certified nutrition coach and founder of TAN|365 Health & Wellness studio, matcha is a Japanese green tea made from 3-week-old green tea leaves grown in the shade, hand-picked, dried, and ground into a fine powder. Drinking matcha is a tradition in Japan, one that Alaya has inculcated in her daily routine. She likes to start the day with a matcha berry latte, which is packed with antioxidants and has the highest anti-inflammatory potential.

“It contains high amounts of healthy gut polyphenols that feed your good gut bacteria, reduce inflammation, and remove toxins from your body. It is also a source of theanine, an anti-jitter, anxiety-quelling component that is absent in coffee,” said Bawa, adding how drinking matcha leads to fewer spike and crash cycles, more productivity, and satiety.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Journaling and coffee

According to the expert, journaling helps process thoughts and emotions, while exposure to sunlight regulates circadian rhythms, improving sleep quality, and, in moderation, caffeine can improve alertness and cognitive function.

Yoga

Sumit Sharma, a certified yoga instructor and founder of StrongByYoga.com, said that practising yoga at any time of day brings numerous benefits, including improved mobility, flexibility, stamina, sleep quality, heart health, and immunity. However, yoga in the morning has some added advantages because of the calmness, clarity of thought, and fresh air it brings, added Sharma.

Morning is also considered the best time to practice yoga by many practitioners because the human mind is far more active and receptive then. Morning yoga can instantly make you feel calmer and more at peace with yourself,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Detox drink

Alaya likes to start her day with a detox concoction, that includes some warm water in a glass, a tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons of soaked chia seeds, and a teaspoon of honey.

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Her three pointers? “Have it on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning, make sure the water is warm, not boiling, and being consistent for the best results,” she pointed out.

Chocolate mousse cake

She likes to snack on gluten free and sugar free chocolate mousse cake which is under 200 calories and has 17 grams of protein, without any protein powder. Just paneer, milk, egg whites, cocoa powder and oat flour blended together and baked on high heat for 22 minutes.

However, Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane pointed out that even a healthier cake is dessert. Enjoy a small piece. Scan the ingredient list for added sugars or syrups. And balance it out, don’t let a “guilt-free” dessert displace your fruits, veggies, proteins, and whole grains. Consider it as a special treat, not as a meal substitute,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.