Zubeen Garg’s death: Why Assam court said ‘strong prima facie material’ against accused, paving way for trial

The special fast-track court in Assam, hearing the case connected to superstar singer Zubeen Garg’s death, on Tuesday framed charges against all seven accused in the case, paving the way for trial to begin. It included charges of murder against four of the accused.

Dismissing petitions for the discharge of the accused under section 250 of the BNSS as “devoid of merit”, the court said there was “strong prima facie material” against the accused on the offences under which they had been chargesheeted.

Garg died on September 19, 2025, while in Singapore as a cultural brand ambassador for the Northeast India Festival, Singapore. Before the festival began, he went for a yacht outing, reportedly organised by members of the Assam Association Singapore. He died after losing consciousness while he was swimming during that outing, and a subsequent investigation found that he was in a state of intoxication at the time. He was declared dead when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.