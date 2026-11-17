Zoya was 13 when her father threw her out of the house. Zara was beaten up by her father for dressing up in a lehenga and wearing makeup for a school play. Both had to leave home, struggled to find jobs, and turned to sex work to survive. Today, the two trans women work as paralegal volunteers (PLVs) with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). Their work involves helping people from marginalised communities understand their legal rights and approach the authorities for assistance. But the paths that brought them here have been very different.

While Zoya spends much of her time conducting workshops for transgender persons and helping the police in cases involving missing children, Zara has completed a Master’s degree in Social Work, co-authored research on transgender health and presented her work at an international conference in Germany.

Their own experiences of rejection and discrimination have stayed with them. Both say they want other members of their community to have the opportunities and support that they struggled to find.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, former judge Sanjeev Jain, who was instrumental in putting in place various legal aid drives during his tenure as the DSLSA member secretary between 2017 and 2019, welcomed how the judiciary was enabling the empowerment of marginalised people. “People from any section of society have great potential to do good for themselves and others if given the right platform and opportunity,” he says.

Zoya: Thrown out at 13, she now helps others know their rights

Dressed in a cream-coloured printed sari and a mustard-orange blouse, with spectacles perched on her head and an identity card around her neck, 26-year-old Zoya stands beside a large screen, explaining legal provisions to a group of transgender persons.

Members of the transgender community participate in an awareness programme focused on inclusion, rights and access to support, with Zoya leading the workshop. (Photo by special arrangement) Members of the transgender community participate in an awareness programme focused on inclusion, rights and access to support, with Zoya leading the workshop. (Photo by special arrangement)

She points towards the presentation, stops to explain a provision and takes questions from those attending the workshop. Many of the people sitting in the room have been abandoned by their families. Without financial support or employment opportunities, some eventually turn to sex work to make ends meet.

Many of their struggles resonate well with Zoya, who has lived through it herself. Today, as a paralegal volunteer with the Central Delhi District Legal Services Authority, she conducts workshops to help trans persons understand their rights and access government assistance. Her responsibilities also include coordinating with police stations to assist families of missing children, facilitate access to legal aid, and ensure that rescued children receive appropriate rehabilitation support.

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Zoya still remembers the people and incidents responsible for the difficult years she went through. “I do not carry the bitterness of those harrowing experiences and incidents, but I will never forget it. I forgive everyone responsible for treating me and making me feel like a lesser human being. Through my workshops, with the support of my seniors and honourable judges, I conduct workshops under their supervision to empower people from the transgender community so that no one has to suffer like me,” she says.

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The only child of her mother from her father’s second marriage, Zoya – who was born as Varun – loved dancing but her father and grandmother sneered at her over the way she conducted herself. “I used to get a lot of taunts from my grandmother, especially about how I walked, dressed, talked and carried myself. Many others would come to my father and tell him I was roaming around with hijras,” she recalls.

A relative once invited her home, saying they liked the way she danced. They praised her and asked her to perform. Zoya agreed, but requested that nobody record it. The relative recorded her performance anyway and showed it to her father. “Enraged, my father threw me out of the house,” she says.

Aged 13, she had nowhere to go and moved in with a friend from the transgender community. Her friend had also struggled to find employment because of discrimination and had taken up sex work to support herself. Zoya stayed with her but soon began worrying about her inability to contribute towards the household expenses.

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“After two weeks, I started feeling restless because I was not able to contribute financially to the share-rented household. I asked her what she did. She then revealed that she was a sex worker. With no other option, I requested her to take me along and started doing it too,” she says.

The work came with physical and verbal abuse. Some clients refused to pay, while others issued threats. “Many a time, rogue clients refused to pay and threatened me with blades and knives. I had to flee for my life.”

Zoya, a paralegal volunteer with the Central Delhi District Legal Services Authority, explains how people can access legal services and assistance during a community awareness session at the Tis Hazari Courts. (Photo by special arrangement) Zoya, a paralegal volunteer with the Central Delhi District Legal Services Authority, explains how people can access legal services and assistance during a community awareness session at the Tis Hazari Courts. (Photo by special arrangement)

After more than six months, her mother called and asked her to return. An angry Zoya told her that she was dead to everyone in the family. Her mother eventually left her father’s house and came to live with her. She took up work as a domestic help to support them both.

Zoya continued looking for work. A fan of ‘Doraemon’, she worked as a make-up artist, applied henna at weddings, and occasionally returned to sex work when money was tight. “In school, I met a lot of fellow students from the transgender community. They guided me and helped me navigate the transition. I used to visit NGOs, where the environment was conducive for trans women like me. This gave me exposure to a larger world I was unaware of,” she says.

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Finding jobs outside sex work was difficult. When Zoya decided to take up tuition work, the mother of a nine-year-old girl objected to her teaching the child. “Ab hijra meri beti ko padhaega (Will a hijra teach my daughter now)?” the woman asked angrily.

Zoya questioned why her gender should make her incapable of teaching. “This kind of behaviour is a social construct in a way to discriminate against transgender people and people who are different from others. But that does not make me or any other such person incapable of teaching or any other work,” she says.

A guru and a turning point

In 2017, at the age of 17, Zoya was accepted as a disciple by her ‘guru’, a traditional transgender community leader. She worked at the guru’s house for two years as a domestic help, maintained the guru’s accounts and helped her with other work. “My hard work, which I put in during my school days, came in handy. She accepted and treated me as her own despite objections,” Zoya says.

Her entry into the legal services system came through a senior member of the transgender community who had worked as an associate member of a bench during a Lok Adalat organised by the National Legal Services Authority in 2023. An associate member of a Lok Adalat assists the presiding judicial officer in facilitating amicable settlements between disputing parties. In Delhi, the DSLSA also appoints members from marginalised communities, including trans people persons, senior citizens and acid attack survivors, to promote inclusivity.

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“It was fascinating for me that people like us could act as judges and help resolve cases. I enquired about how to join the authority. I applied and was selected as a paralegal volunteer. Since then, I have never looked back,” she says.

As a paralegal volunteer, Zoya says she has helped rescue more than 50 minors, many of them girls aged between eight and 17, and reunite them with their parents. One case involved a 15-year-old girl who had left home without informing her parents after getting in touch with a man on Instagram.

“It was a scary situation. The person she was talking to was not identifiable in any way, as there was no photograph or any other credible information on social media about him. I counselled the girl, stayed with her for over 28 hours, and finally managed to convince her to go home with her parents,” she says.

Zoya’s work also takes her to police stations where the response is not always respectful. In 2023, she was walking to a friend’s rented accommodation in Kalyanpuri when six men began following her. She had just bought a new phone for Rs 12,000. The men caught hold of her, beat her up and snatched it.

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She somehow managed to reach a police station and report the incident. An officer assigned a constable to accompany her to the spot, but they could not find the men. The following day, her father was called to the police station. Zoya says the same constable used abusive language and told her father that she had gone to those men to engage in sex work for money.

Two years later, she encountered the constable again at a police station where she had been assigned for her paralegal volunteer duties. This time, she confronted him about what he had said. “He apologised. I felt vindicated and since then he treats me with respect,” she says, adding, “The world talks about equality, but we need to put in better efforts to achieve that in the real sense, on the ground.”

Zara: From a school play to presenting research in Germany

Zara, 28, remembers the first time she wore a sari. She was in Class 7 and had been given the role of a woman in a school play. She still remembers how she felt when she put it on. “I still get goosebumps recalling the moment I put the saree on my body for the first time. I can’t explain the feeling in words. I was so happy beyond reason. It felt so liberating. I had never experienced that feeling before,” she says.

Born as Arun Baghel, Zara had begun to realise around that time that she was different from other children. The youngest of three siblings, she was often taunted by relatives and peers, and struggled to find acceptance within her family.

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One incident from her school years remains particularly difficult to recall. Zara had dressed up for another school play, wearing a lehenga, bangles and make-up. She wanted to show the photographs to her mother, but her father saw them first. “He beat me up black and blue that night with whatever he could get hold of – footwear, a wiper or crockery. We had just moved into our new home, and it was our first night there,” she says.

Her father also made her work as a newspaper vendor, apparently believing that physical labour would make her more ‘manly’. He even took her to a doctor at a reputed private hospital for what he considered ‘treatment’. “The doctor took a lot of money for this so-called treatment. What he was really doing was just counselling me. He tried hard to talk me into believing that my self-awareness was all flawed thinking,” Zara recollects.

Zara at the Youth Pavilion during the 25th International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany, held from July 22 to 26, 2024. (Photo by special arrangement) Zara at the Youth Pavilion during the 25th International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany, held from July 22 to 26, 2024. (Photo by special arrangement)

Things eventually became so difficult that she had to leave home, taking shelter with a friend in the transgender community. Without a job, money or a place of her own, she turned to sex work to survive.

“People from our community are one of the most marginalised. We are not considered fellow human beings by most people. With no other option, I started with sex work and it eventually enabled me to move ahead in life,” she says.

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Zara recalls being thrashed and blackmailed for money. On one occasion, she had to leave her rented accommodation after the landlord objected to a trans woman staying there. Things began to change after she joined an NGO working with marginalised communities, including transgender persons. She got an opportunity to continue her education and completed a Master’s degree in Social Work in 2025.

Paralegal work, research and global opportunities

Since last year, she has worked as a paralegal volunteer with the South-East Delhi Legal Services Authority, supporting people who often struggle to access their rights and legal remedies. “I don’t want anyone from the community to go through what I did. Everyone should not necessarily experience the worst to achieve the best in their lives. I believe everyone has the right to get opportunities to utilise their potential to the maximum. To create such a society and world, we all need to work together, setting aside our prejudices,” she says.

Her work is not limited to legal aid. Zara has also been involved in research on the health and social challenges faced by transgender persons. She co-authored a paper titled ‘Disparities and Barriers in Self-Reported Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Adherence Among Transgender Women Living with HIV in Mumbai and New Delhi, India’, along with other researchers associated with Brown University, one of the eight Ivy League universities in the United States, founded in 1764.

Zara with fellow researchers beside her poster on barriers to antiretroviral therapy adherence among trans women living with HIV in Mumbai and New Delhi, presented at the AIDS 2024 Conference in Munich, Germany. (Photo by special arrangement) Zara with fellow researchers beside her poster on barriers to antiretroviral therapy adherence among trans women living with HIV in Mumbai and New Delhi, presented at the AIDS 2024 Conference in Munich, Germany. (Photo by special arrangement)

At the AIDS 2024 Conference in Munich, Germany, she presented a poster on the research, sharing its findings and data with international experts. The work examined the difficulties faced by trans women living with HIV, including barriers to treatment and healthcare access.

For Zara, the opportunity to present her work at an international conference was a big moment. “It was unbelievable but real. I felt like all my dreams were coming to life. I learned that if you are resilient and patient, life takes you to places. Such accomplishments, if one can believe, heal and give hope to look forward in life. You heal and become happy while you heal and make others happy,” she says.

She has since received recommendations for a scholarship opportunity in Japan from Cornell University and travelled to Amsterdam for work. In August 2026, she was selected for a WorldPride 2026 Scholarship opportunity in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Her abstract, ‘Health and Social Services for Transgender Men in India’, was also accepted for publication in the Abstract Book of the 11th Asia-Pacific AIDS & Co-Infections Conference (APACC 2026), held in Tokyo from June 18 to 20, 2026.

An abstract by Zara Baghel, titled ‘Health and Social Services for Transgender Men in India’, was accepted for publication at the 11th Asia-Pacific AIDS & Co-Infections Conference (APACC) 2026. An abstract by Zara Baghel, titled ‘Health and Social Services for Transgender Men in India’, was accepted for publication at the 11th Asia-Pacific AIDS & Co-Infections Conference (APACC) 2026.

In 2025, Zara was among Delhi’s outstanding paralegal volunteers recognised for their contribution to legal aid and community service. She was invited to the Supreme Court of India for a special gathering of selected paralegal volunteers, with two representatives from each state and Union territory. “This recognition marked an important milestone in my commitment to advancing access to justice and supporting marginalised communities. I was excited and happy,” she says.

She has also started her own organisation to work with vulnerable and marginalised sections of society. Its areas of focus include mental health awareness and well-being, LGBTQIA+ inclusion, transgender rights, women’s empowerment, girls’ education and the welfare of senior citizens.

“Through this initiative, I aim to create safe, inclusive and supportive spaces where underserved communities can access mental health support, awareness, guidance and opportunities for empowerment,” she says.

There is still one part of Zara’s life that remains difficult. Her family is not entirely comfortable with her identity or the work she does for the transgender community. “This includes my mother too, which hurts the most. But gradually I am learning to live with it. My birth family may not accept me, but I have gained many friends who have become family now and feel a sense of belonging with them,” she says.

Zara now wants to pursue a doctorate from one of the world’s leading universities. She hopes to continue her research and work on issues affecting transgender persons and other marginalised communities.

Braving the world

From the day they were rendered homeless, both Zoya and Zara have come a long way, building lives for themselves while working to make it easier for others to navigate police stations, legal services and government institutions.

Zoya wants other trans people to know where they can turn to for help when they face discrimination. Zara wants them to have access to education, research and opportunities that allow them to realise their potential.

“Happy to see that Zoya and Zara have come a long way. I also congratulate the Delhi State Legal Services Authority for their initiative, sensitivity and inclusivity,” former judge Sanjeev Jain adds, highlighting the role of institutional support in helping transgender people access their rights.

The two trans women know fully well how difficult it is to find a place in a society that does not readily accept them. Yet, refusing to bow down to the world’s expectations and persisting on paths of their own, they have not only rewritten their lives but are also helping others imagine a different future.