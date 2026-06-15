‘More time, more damages’: Gujarat High Court to Yusuf Pathan over Vadodara land case

The case arises from Yusuf Pathan’s challenge to an August 2025 high court order that upheld the Gujarat Government’s decision to reject his request for allotment of VMC plot in Vadodara. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court Monday granted former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan four weeks’ time to pursue his claim under a state policy for allotment of land to international cricketers, while orally warning that any delay would increase the damages payable for his continued occupation of a Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) plot.

The observations of the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray came after Senior Advocate Shalin Mehta, appearing for Pathan, sought time to pursue relief under a 1999 Gujarat Government policy.

Mehta pressed for three to four weeks’ time, stating that the cricketer had decided to pursue the case under the existing policy. “We have brought the policy on record, and we are hopeful that under the policy, since we are entitled and other cricketers have been given the benefit, we too will be given the same,” he informed the court.