Madras High Court dismisses PIL based on YouTube gossip

The Madras High Court held that public interest litigation must rest on verified research and credible evidence, not unverified digital content or media reports. (Image generated using AI)

The Madras High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a man who relied on YouTube videos and newspaper clippings to demand a sweeping investigation into an engineering college in its regulatory approvals, affiliation, accreditation and autonomous status. The high court also ruled that public interest cases cannot be built on “digital gossip” and “unverified electronic media reports”.

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one D Radhakrishnan against Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology and various other educational authorities.

“A person filing the public interest litigation should be a diligent researcher, not a casual collector of unverified electronic media discourse. In the present case, the petitioner has merely bundled newspaper clippings, YouTube references, and a First Information Report to build a narrative of widespread malpractice against the seventh respondent (Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology),” the court said in its July 3 order.