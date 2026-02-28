Magistrate court grants Youth Congress president bail, stayed hours later by sessions court

According to the police, the accused had tried to “incite a riot-like situation” and assaulted police officers, as part of AI Summit protest by IYC. (Photo: X/@UdayBhanuIYC)

Hours after a magistrate court in Delhi granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Saturday in connection to the ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit on February 20, a sessions court stayed the order until March 6.

Police have described Chib, who was arrested on Tuesday, as the “main conspirator and mastermind” behind the protest.

“No person shall be devoid of liberty on mere conjectures”: Court

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta of Patiala House Court, while granting bail to Chib, said, “No person shall be devoid of liberty on mere conjectures or primarily because the co-accused persons are yet to be arrested… to curtail liberty, a strong explanation must be put forth.”

Soon after, police moved the sessions court seeking a stay on the bail order.