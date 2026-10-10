‘Many young lawyers detained’: Supreme Court Bar Association urges CJI to intervene

The Supreme Court Bar Association also requested the Chief Justice of India to ensure that the detained advocates are given access to legal assistance.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday sought the urgent intervention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant claiming the use of “excessive force” and detention of advocates, particularly women lawyers, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court premises.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association resolves to request the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities so that the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate are ascertained, they are given access to legal assistance, and those against whom there are no lawful grounds for detention are released immediately,” read a statement issued by the SCBA.