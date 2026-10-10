‘Many young lawyers detained’: Supreme Court Bar Association urges CJI to intervene

The Supreme Court Bar Association urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the authorities to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate.

Written by: Richa Sahay
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Supreme court Bar association protest CJI Chief justice of IndiaThe Supreme Court Bar Association also requested the Chief Justice of India to ensure that the detained advocates are given access to legal assistance.
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The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday sought the urgent intervention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant claiming the use of “excessive force” and detention of advocates, particularly women lawyers, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court premises.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association resolves to request the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities so that the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate are ascertained, they are given access to legal assistance, and those against whom there are no lawful grounds for detention are released immediately,” read a statement issued by the SCBA.

The association said it had been informed that several advocates had been detained. It urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the authorities to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate.

Supreme Court Bar Association resolution Supreme Court Bar Association resolution issued on October 10

The association also requested the Chief Justice of India to ensure that the detained advocates are given access to legal assistance and that those detained without lawful grounds are released immediately.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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