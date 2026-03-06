‘Young boys in consensual relationship often bear brunt of POCSO’: Madras High Court acquits youth

Madras High Court POCSO ruling: The Madras High Court recently remarked that young boys often “bear the consequences” in cases of consensual relationships between adolescents as it acquitted a young man convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
While acting on the appeal of the young man, Justice N Mala said in “cases involving consensual relationship between adolescents, it is often the young boy, who ultimately bears the consequences”.
Justice N Mala passed the order on plea against the young man’s conviction in POCSO case.
“Under parental pressure, the girl may be compelled to marry another person, following which criminal proceedings are initiated against the boy under the POCSO Act, resulting in his prolonged incarceration,” the February 16 order read.
The court, therefore, issued directions to the Tamil Nadu government with the aim to give “wide publicity of the POCSO Act” and its rigours to help control the law’s misuse.
‘Public awareness’
Immediate and positive steps to comply with Section 43 of the POCSO Act, in order that awareness is created in the general public, children and parents on the uncompromising provisions of the Act.
Consider conducting camps in government schools and colleges, for creating awareness about the POCSO Act and its dire consequences.
The chief secretary of the state shall at his discretion, consider conducting similar camps/seminars in private schools and colleges.
Madras HC Directs POCSO Awareness to Control Misuse
Prevention of Misuse
Court acquits youth, orders Tamil Nadu to conduct awareness campaigns on POCSO Act
Court's Key Observation
"In cases involving consensual relationship between adolescents, it is often the young boy who ultimately bears the consequences. Under parental pressure, the girl may be compelled to marry another person, following which criminal proceedings are initiated."
16 & 17
Ages of victim and appellant in consensual relationship case
2018
Year FIR registered under POCSO Act
Court's Directions to Tamil Nadu Government
1
Comply with Section 43 to create public awareness on POCSO provisions
2
Conduct awareness camps in government schools and colleges
3
Chief Secretary to consider camps in private institutions
Basis for Acquittal
Evidence Failure
Only xerox copies of birth certificate produced, not originals
Legal Principle
Secondary evidence inadmissible without justification under Section 65
Original Conviction
Section 366 IPC and Section 5(I) read with 6 of POCSO Act
Age Unproved
Foundational fact of victim's age not established with primary evidence
‘Love for the girl’
The prosecution alleged that the appellant had developed acquaintance with the victim girl aged 16.
Subsequently, the appellant conveyed his love for the girl and his desire to marry her.
It was alleged that the victim told the appellant that her parents planned for her marriage against her willingness. Later, the appellant allegedly insisted the victim leave her parental home so as to get married to him.
The girl stated that soon after her marriage wand till his arrest, the accused repeatedly committed sexual assault on her.
Following this a complaint was lodged and an FIR came to be registered against the appellant in 2018.
On completion of the trial, the appellant was found guilty of offences under Section 366 (kidnapping) of IPC and Section 5(I) (aggravated sexual assault) read with 6 of POCSO Act.
Feeling aggrieved by the order of conviction, he approached the high court.
The survivor was aged about 16 years and the appellant was 17 years old.
To prove the age of the survivor, xerox copy of birth certificate and transfer certificate were filed through the survivor girl.
Based on the aforesaid documents, the age of the victim was determined and the proceedings under the POCSO Act commenced.
Non production of originals of the documents have not been explained. The victim, who was examined categorically stated that the originals of documents were available.
It is a settled legal proposition that secondary evidence can be admitted only if proper and justifiable explanation is offered for non production of the primary evidence.
Secondary evidence is inadmissible until the non-production of the original is accounted for in a manner that brings the case within the specific exceptions provided in Section 65.
The primary evidence being the best evidence and admittedly available, ought to have been produced.
If the xerox copy of birth certificate and transfer certificate are discarded, then the prosecution’s case falls to the ground, since the foundational fact regarding the age of the victim stands unproved.
The appeal deserves to be allowed on this short ground.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More