‘Young boys in consensual relationship often bear brunt of POCSO’: Madras High Court acquits youth

Madras High Court POCSO ruling: The Madras High Court recently remarked that young boys often “bear the consequences” in cases of consensual relationships between adolescents as it acquitted a young man convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

While acting on the appeal of the young man, Justice N Mala said in “cases involving consensual relationship between adolescents, it is often the young boy, who ultimately bears the consequences”.

“Under parental pressure, the girl may be compelled to marry another person, following which criminal proceedings are initiated against the boy under the POCSO Act, resulting in his prolonged incarceration,” the February 16 order read.