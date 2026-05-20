‘Must view young adults in consensual relations differently’: Delhi High Court grants teen bail in POCSO case

the applicant was simultaneously involved in relationships with other girls, which reflected his conduct bearing on the mental distress of the complainant’s daughter. (AI-generated Image)

Delhi High Court POCSO case news: Emphasising that consensual sexual relationships among young adults must be viewed differently, even if misguided, the Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a 19-year-old man accused of harassing a minor girl using their intimate videos and driving her to die by suicide.

Justice Prateek Jalan noted that objectionable photographs and videos concerned were part of the conversation between the two individuals and were not forwarded to any third party.

“While consent is legally irrelevant in cases involving offences under the POCSO Act, this Court has thus recognised that relationships among young adults, where there may have been de facto approval of both participants for a sexual relationship, however misguided, must be treated on a different footing,” the May 15 order of the Delhi High Court noted.