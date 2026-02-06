‘People reject, and you use judicial platforms for popularity’: SC refuses to hear Bihar poll plea by Prashant Kishor’s party

The Supreme Court asked the Jan Suraaj Party counsel why he had not approached the Patna High Court to annul the recently held Assembly elections in Bihar.

By: Express News Service
5 min readFeb 6, 2026 02:24 PM IST
It questioned the party’s motive and said the matter should be taken to the Patna High Court.The Supreme Court declined to hear Jan Suraaj Party’s plea to annul the Bihar Assembly elections. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, urging it to annul the recently conducted Assembly elections in Bihar and to direct fresh elections in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi wondered if it was an attempt to gain popularity through the judiciary, having lost the elections. It allowed the petition to be withdrawn so that the petitioner could approach the Patna High Court.

“How many votes did your political party get in the election? People reject, and you use judicial platforms for popularity,” the CJI asked senior counsel C U Singh, who appeared for Kishor.

The plea challenged the cash transfer to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana while the Model Code of Conduct was in force, saying it was illegal and violative of Articles 14, 21, 112, 202 and 324 of the Constitution.

Singh contended whether it could have been done “in a fiscal deficit state, a state which is one of the most indebted states in the country, to pay Rs 15,600 crores in a immediate pre-election dole, with no budgetary support, no budgetary allocation etc”.

Justice Bagchi said, “There is a difference between a legal, constitutional question and the wisdom of the government in following a fiscal economic policy.” To this, Singh pointed out that it was not economic policy.

The CJI said, “We cannot issue notice like this. There has to be some prescribed format of entertaining a petition. It is nothing but a composite election petition pertaining to every election asking us to set aside every election.”

Story continues below this ad

The CJI added that assuming the allegations are correct, it will have to be proved in an election petition that the scheme benefited a candidate and thus would amount to a corrupt practice.

“We are talking of the Model Code of Conduct being disturbed across the state by virtue of the level playing being absolutely torn asunder,” Singh submitted.

The CJI then asked why he had not approached the Patna High Court. “What is the logic of not going to the HC? It pertains to a state, and the HC is the most convenient platform, they can call for records, etc. This is not a pan-India issue…You should have moved the HC; we will have the benefit of the view of the HC too,” he said.

Singh pointed out that he had approached the Supreme Court as it had already issued notice in a similar matter, which challenges the implementation of direct cash transfer schemes, like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, before and during the election process.

Story continues below this ad

The CJI said the Bihar scheme was different from the direct transfer schemes. Singh responded that it was not different. “No, it is given to 1.5 crore women with no prior scrutiny,” he said.

‘First Rs 10,000 without assessment’

The senior counsel said that the scheme was announced on August 29, 2025, saying Rs 10,000 each to all who are on the Jeevika scheme. The only qualification is you or husband should not be an income tax payer and you should not be holding a government job.”

Denying that the plea was filed for popularity, Singh said, “The issue is it’s announced that Rs 10,000 each today and another Rs 2 lakh to be given after assessment. So, the first Rs 10,000 is without assessment.”

The CJI said somebody should have challenged the scheme itself and added that it is looking into the issue of freebies offered by political parties before elections.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Prashant Kishor interview: ‘Our democracy is not weak… Those who are saying one will lose one’s voting rights are fools’

Singh said what was offered in Bihar “is also a dole in the sense that the scheme itself says Rs 10,000 will be paid to you immediately, to everybody who is in the Jeevika scheme. And they enrol another 25-35 lakh more after the Model Code of Conduct came into play. Rs 15,600 crores is the amount paid.”

The CJI said, “Issue of freebies before the election is being examined by us seriously. We would like to go into the logic of all those things in the appropriate cases…But not at the instance of a political party which has just lost everything, and then wants to take up this issue. We have to see the bona fide also…”.

“We will not examine at the instance of a political party which wants to settle political scores before us. We would like to examine the issue at the instance of some public-spirited person because if this political party gets power, they will do the same thing which they are now accusing the other of,” the CJI added.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Home manager
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Codex
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
'We are not hurt ... but it is not good for game': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on IND-PAK tensions
Pakistan’s government has already taken a stand to not take the field against India on February 15 at Colombo.
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Home manager
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement