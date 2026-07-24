‘You stand between us, police’: Supreme Court to hear pleas on NEET protest crackdown

While protesters have alleged that the police used batons and tear gas against them, officers have cited attempts to breach security arrangements and attacks on personnel as the reason for the crackdown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court will hear two petitions on Monday claiming police excesses against students protesting at Jantar Mantar and other places in the country since Monday against the alleged NEET question paper leaks.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while presiding over a three-judge bench, told Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Shyam Divan, “Let it be listed, we will entertain”.

Sankaranarayanan told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that there are two petitions dealing with the violence that took place across the country. “There is urgency because this is happening on a daily basis.”

The senior counsel said the “police are using excessive force against children”. “It is just going on unabated. Some controls are necessary. The court stands between us and the police.”