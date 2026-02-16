‘You can’t hold ghost responsible for offences’: Why Delhi High Court acquitted man in 25-year-old robbery case

Observing that ‘you can’t hold a ghost responsible for offences’, the Delhi High Court recently acquitted a man convicted in a 2000 robbery case, after it found that he was not identified in a clear and cogent manner.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav in a judgment passed on February 10 stressed that identification is of utmost importance to fasten the liability.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav passed the judgment on February 10. Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav passed the judgment on February 10.

“Unless, the culprit is not brought to book no purpose would be served. And how to do that unless certainty about the complicity of assailant is there. There comes identification and without it criminal law would be of no use. You can’t hold a ghost responsible for the offences, neither can a person who is not responsible,” the court said.