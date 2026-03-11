‘You are not giving up on your son’: Supreme Court’s emotional note to family while delivering Harish Rana euthanasia verdict

Justice Pardiwala said Rana’s matter “once again brought to the fore, the fragility and transient nature of the life we live, and how swiftly the tide can turn for the worse”. (File image)

In his opinion allowing withdrawal of medical facilities for 32-year-old Harish Rana, Supreme Court Justice J B Pardiwala lavished praise on his family for not leaving his side even when he was in a vegetative state for the last 13 years, calling it an “act of profound compassion and courage.”

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan allowed the withdrawal of medical support for Rana, who has been on life support after he fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in Chandigarh and suffered severe head injuries in August 2013.

While presiding over a two-judge bench, Justice Pardiwala said, “To Harish’s family, we want to acknowledge the deep, emotional weight this decision carries. This position can feel like an act of surrender, but we believe it is, in truth, an act of profound compassion and courage. You are not giving up on your son. You are allowing him to live with dignity. It reflects the depth of your selfless love and devotion towards him”.