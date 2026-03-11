‘You are not giving up on your son’: Supreme Court’s emotional note to family while delivering Harish Rana euthanasia verdict

In his opinion allowing withdrawal of medical facilities for 32-year-old Harish Rana, Supreme Court Justice J B Pardiwala lavished praise on his family for not leaving his side even when he was in a vegetative state for the last 13 years, calling it an “act of profound compassion and courage.”
Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan allowed the withdrawal of medical support for Rana, who has been on life support after he fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in Chandigarh and suffered severe head injuries in August 2013.
While presiding over a two-judge bench, Justice Pardiwala said, “To Harish’s family, we want to acknowledge the deep, emotional weight this decision carries. This position can feel like an act of surrender, but we believe it is, in truth, an act of profound compassion and courage. You are not giving up on your son. You are allowing him to live with dignity. It reflects the depth of your selfless love and devotion towards him”.
Justice Pardiwala said “throughout the adjudication of this matter, we have been gripped by profound sadness”. “The issues in this matter have once again brought to the fore the fragility and transient nature of the life we live, and how swiftly the tide can turn for the worse,” the judge said.
“For the past 13 years, the applicant has lived a life defined by pain and suffering. A suffering made all the more cruel by the fact that, unlike most of us, he was stripped of the ability to even give voice to his anguish. However, while this case highlights how unforgiving life can be, it is easy to lose sight of another vital fact,” said the judge.
“We note with immense respect that the applicant’s parents and siblings have stood as unyielding pillars of support. They have exhausted every effort to care for him, and continue to do so with unwavering dedication. We can only place on record our deepest appreciation for their boundless love, endurance and kindness in the face of such adversity. Among the manifold truths about human existence that this case reveals, the most enduring is the resilience of love.”
‘This decision is not about choosing death’
During the course of the hearing, Justices Pardiwala and Viswanathan met Rana’s parents, Ashok Rana and Nirmala Rana, and his younger brother on January 13, 2026.
Stating that “the greatest tragedy in life is not death, but abandonment,” he said, “Despite the catastrophic tragedy that struck the applicant, his family never left his side. He has been cared for, protected, and cherished at every moment. To us, this unwavering vigil is a testament to the true meaning of love”.
“To love someone is to care for them, not just in times of joy, but in their saddest and darkest hours. It is to care for them even when the horizon is devoid of hope. It is to stand by them, as they prepare to cross the threshold into the beyond. Ultimately, to love is nothing but to care deeply, softly, and endlessly.”
“Our decision today does not neatly fit within logic and reason alone. It sits in a space between love, loss, medicine, and mercy. This decision is not about choosing death. but is rather one of not artificially prolonging life. It is the decision to withdraw life-sustaining treatment when that treatment no longer heals, restores or meaningfully improves life. It is allowing nature to take its course when medicine can only delay the inevitable, because survival is not always the same as living.”
The decision followed a plea from Rana’s family seeking permission to discontinue his medical support, citing the Supreme Court’s 2018 five-judge bench ruling that recognised the legality of “passive euthanasia” for terminally ill patients.
