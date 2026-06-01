‘You are destroying everything’: Karnataka High Court slams cyber centre owner over fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshis

The Karnataka High Court Monday dismissed a petition filed by a cyber centre owner seeking to quash a case registered against him for allegedly creating fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru.

Dismissing the petition filed by one Arnab Mandal, Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “You are the one who is destroying everything by giving fake Aadhaar cards to persons who come from other countries.”

Seeking to quash the case registered under Sections 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions under the Foreigners Act and Indian Passports Act, the advocate for the petitioner had argued that no grounds of arrest were supplied to the accused at the time of his arrest on November 22, 2024. It was also argued that, as the petitioner is an Indian citizen, the police could not have invoked the provisions under the Foreigners Act.