Flight cancelled in 2020, ticket refunded in 2023: Man gets Rs 60,000 compensation for 3-year delay

The commission held Yatra Online liable by observing that its conduct “compelled the complainant to pursue repeated representations and legal proceedings.” (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu has directed travel booking platform Yatra Online to pay Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 costs to a passenger after finding that it delayed his flight ticket refund by nearly three years despite having received the money from the airline.

A bench comprising T Sekar (president) and Thiru K Velumani (member) noted that the unjustified delay in remitting the refund amount amounted to a clear deficiency in service on the part of Yatra Online.

“The 1st Opposite Party (Yatra Online) alone is liable to compensate the complainant for the inconvenience, hardship, and mental agony caused by such delay,” the district consumer disputes redressal commission, Thanjavur, noted in its order dated June 9.