A request to take down the X accounts of digital rights organisations Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and SFLC.in (Software FreedomLaw Center), purportedly sent by the Delhi Police, was actually made by an “imposter”, X Corp has told the Delhi High Court following its internal probe.

On November 3, X Corp had communicated to the IFF that it had received “requests from the Delhi Police”. The purported “illegal content report” was made by someone claiming to be “Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi Police”, who reported IFF’s content as violating Indian law on grounds of “safety/security, defamation, and other”.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, along with advocates Abhik Chimni and Pranjal Abrol, appearing for IFF and SFLC.in, told the HC that it had written to the Delhi Police to clarify the veracity of the takedown requests, but received no response. “Accusation is defamation, defamation is non-cognisable offence, how can Delhi Police send (a request for takedown on grounds of defamation)?” Sibal argued.

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X Corp, through its counsel Ankit Parhar, clarified to Justice Amit Mahajan on Friday, “We have done our investigation, it turns out that it was somebody playing imposter, somebody impersonating Delhi Police who sent this. We have not taken any action (against IFF and SFLC.in)… We have done an internal investigation and it turns out these notices are not by Delhi Police, it is an illegal notice. We filed a complaint with the Delhi Police to investigate and find this imposter.”

Delhi Police, through central government standing counsel Ashish Dixit, also clarified that it has not sent such requests.

Recording X Corp’s submission, Justice Mahajan disposed of the two pleas.

Alleged legal notice from RSS

In their pleas, SFLC.in and IFF said they received legal notices on October 29 purportedly issued on behalf of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

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The pleas said the notices were signed by an unidentified authorised signatory, calling upon the two to stop “publicly opposing” directions of the Government of India under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and to stop documenting restricted content.

They also objected to SFLC.in’s ‘Free Speech Tracker’ which documents instances of digital censorship.

On November 1, the two again received an email again purportedly on behalf of the RSS along similar lines. The same evening, both organisations received a communication from X Corp that it had received a request from the Indian Police of certain posts on their X accounts violating the law.

On November 3, X Corp again communicated that it had received requests from the Delhi Police, sharing with the organisations the specific ‘illegal content report’.