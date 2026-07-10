Wrongly denied cancer coverage, patient wins Rs 12.35 lakh payout from hospital, insurer

The patient submitted all required documents to the insurer for cashless treatment, but the latter allegedly cancelled his policy, citing 20-30 per cent blockage in heart. (AI-generated image)

The Gurgaon District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Niva Bupa Health Insurance and others guilty of deficiency in service after wrongfully denying and limiting a cancer patient’s insurance claim and ordered them to jointly refund him Rs 11.63 lakh with interest.

A bench of president Sanjeev Jindal, members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur also directed them to pay Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 22,000 litigation costs, besides continuing the insurance policy until its natural expiry.

“No reason to doubt the complainant’s evidence because opposite parties chose not to appear and defend the case despite being given an opportunity. Since one opposite party had already been removed from the case, the complainant’s evidence remained unchallenged,” the commission said on July 1.