Wrongfully sentenced to 20 years over minor’s rape, college professor acquitted; to get Rs 10 lakh payout

The Calcutta High Court emphasised that the state must remain accountable for the systemic failures of its functionaries. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court has acquitted a college professor who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the foundational facts of the case and had relied heavily on the testimony of his estranged wife and son amid a long-standing matrimonial dispute.

Justices Apurba Sinha Ray and Arijit Banerjee found serious lapses in both the investigation and prosecution and directed the state to pay the professor Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the wrongful incarceration he “endured” for more than four years.

“It is very unfortunate that without examining the neighbouring professors or colleagues residing next door or in the adjacent quarters, the IO (investigation officer) thought that the estranged wife and son of the appellant would be the perfect witnesses to grill the appellant, who is a professor of college,” the May 22 order read.