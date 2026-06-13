Wrongfully charging man Rs 590 on closed loan costs SBI Rs 1 lakh compensation

The district consumer commission was hearing the plea of a Punjab resident who took a car loan in 2021. (AI-generated image)

A 57-year-old Punjab man who had fully repaid his car loan and received a loan closure certificate from SBI was forced to pay Rs 590 in penalty charges after the bank continued attempting EMI deductions from his account. Finding the bank guilty of negligence, a district consumer commission directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh and refund the charges.

President Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra and Mandeep Kaur (member) also directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to rectify the complainant’s CIBIL record, if it had been affected by the wrongful recovery attempts.

“The repeated presentation of NACH mandates after closure of the loan account clearly establishes negligence and deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party due to which the transaction was dishonoured, and the complainant was subjected to bank charges of Rs 590/- which fact was duly proved from the statement of account and also the complainant remained under the fear of disturbance of the CIBIL score. Opposite Party Bank, by its negligent, arbitrary and deficient acts, has caused immense mental agony, harassment, inconvenience and financial loss to the complainant,” the June 3 order read.