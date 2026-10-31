‘Wrongfully charged’ Rs 100 penalty despite positive FASTag balance, man wins Rs 4,000

The Chandigarh District Consumer Commission has ordered the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and an online payments bank to refund Rs 100 to a man after finding that it wrongfully deducted the amount as a penalty for not having sufficient amount in his FASTag wallet.

Holding that the penalty was wrongfully charged despite a positive wallet balance, violating official NHAI guidelines, a bench of president Pawanjit Singh and member Mohan Sharma also awarded Rs 4,000 in compensation to the man.

“The complainant has produced documentary evidence showing a positive wallet balance at the relevant time and payment of the disputed penalty at Behram Toll Plaza. No satisfactory justification has been placed on record by NHAI to explain the collection of the penalty in the light of the aforesaid circular. Accordingly, the act of collecting the disputed penalty, in the facts established on record, amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission held