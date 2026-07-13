Wrong solar power unit causes fire twice, buyer wins Rs 30,000 payout

A man who paid Rs 2.5 lakh for a government-backed 5 kilowatt rooftop solar power system was instead fitted with a 3 kilowatt inverter that caught fire twice, prompting a Himachal Pradesh consumer commission to award him Rs 30,000 compensation, holding that the faulty installation posed an “immediate, highly dangerous fire hazard”. The panel also ordered the installer to replace the equipment within 30 days or pay Rs 3.5 lakh with interest.

The Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur were hearing a complaint filed by Kangra resident Ramesh Chand Sharma against K Solar Power Project over defects in a rooftop solar power plant installed under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

“Supplying a 3 KW capacity inverter for a 5 KW grid system not only amounts to a severe shortfall in standard specifications but also poses an immediate, highly dangerous fire hazard to the life and property of the consumer,” the commission said on June 27, holding the installer guilty of gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The ruling is significant for thousands of households opting for rooftop solar power systems under government subsidy schemes, as it underlines that installers cannot compromise on specifications or safety while executing such projects.

According to the complaint, Sharma received sanction on May 31, 2024, for installation of a 5 KW grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. An agreement was executed with K Solar Power Project on September 17, 2024, following which he paid Rs 2.5 lakh through NEFT for the installation.

Soon after the system became operational, serious defects allegedly surfaced. The inverter, electricity meter and switches were completely burnt due to faulty installation and substandard components. Although the company later replaced the inverter, the newly installed unit also caught fire in June 2025.

The complainant immediately informed the installer through a WhatsApp video call and sought rectification of the defects.

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Wrong inverter, irrigation failure

The commission noted that an inspection carried out by the company’s engineer as well as an independent electrical engineer revealed that the installer had fitted a 3 KW inverter despite having contracted to install a 5 KW system.

The independent engineer confirmed that the inverter supplied was incapable of safely operating the contracted solar plant. The commission observed that this not only violated the agreed specifications but also created a significant safety hazard.

It further recorded that the company later attempted to replace the defective unit with another used and faulty 3 KW inverter in August 2025 instead of installing a new 5 KW inverter. Despite intervention by officials of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), including the local sub-divisional officer, the problem remained unresolved.

The commission accepted the complainant’s contention that the prolonged failure of the solar power system also rendered his agricultural water-pumping system inoperative. As a result, irrigation was disrupted and crop yields suffered, causing financial losses to the complainant. The commission held that these losses flowed directly from the defective installation.

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Although notices were duly served, the company neither appeared before the commission nor filed any reply. It was consequently proceeded against ex parte.

The commission observed that the complainant’s affidavits, documents and the electrical engineer’s report remained completely unchallenged. It also relied on the WhatsApp video call showing the fire incident and corroboration by the HPSEBL official, while concluding that deficiency in service and unfair trade practice stood fully proved.

Direction to install new inverter

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the company to install a brand-new 5 KW inverter with proper accessories, standard wiring and adequate earthing within 30 days. If the company fails to comply within the stipulated period, it must pay the complainant a lump sum of Rs 3.5 lakh together with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint until payment.

Apart from the replacement direction, the commission awarded Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 7,500 towards litigation expenses.

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The ruling underscores that installers under government-backed rooftop solar schemes cannot compromise on safety or specifications. The commission treated fitting an under-capacity inverter as a serious fire hazard, not merely a technical defect. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.