‘Wrong entry’ in CIBIL report affects reputation, doctor wins Rs 12,500 payout

A consumer forum in Punjab recently held ICICI Bank liable for deficiency in service after it wrongly reported an adverse entry in a doctor’s CIBIL report despite his claim that he had cleared all credit card dues. It directed the bank to correct his credit information, issue a no-dues certificate if not already done, and pay Rs 12,500 as compensation.

President Charanjit Singh, along with members Nidhi Verma and V P S Saini of the Amritsar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, observed that the inaccurate credit reporting had caused the complainant mental harassment and affected his “reputation” and “creditworthiness” while hearing the complaint filed by a doctor who held a credit card with the bank.

“The opposite party number one (ICICI Bank) is directed to ensure that the complainant’s credit information is correctly reflected with opposite party number two (Credit Information Bureau India Ltd) and no adverse entry relating to the disputed credit card account remains pending and to issue no due certificate to the complainant, if not already issued,” the June 25 order read.

Noting that the Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd or CIBIL just reflected the information supplied by ICICI Bank and initiated verification upon being informed of the dispute, the panel found that CIBIL could not independently alter the information without confirmation from the bank, and held that no intentional deficiency in service was made out against it.

Paid up to guard ‘reputation’

The complainant claimed that he had an ICICI Bank credit card and that the bank charged excessive interest and hidden charges on the account. He said he repeatedly requested the bank not to levy the higher rate of interest and hidden charges, but it allegedly ignored the requests.

According to the complaint, being a reputed doctor, he paid the entire amount demanded by the bank, including the interest and other charges, to safeguard his reputation. He further alleged that despite receiving all dues, the bank wrongly reported his account to CIBIL, which showed his account as “written off/settled” in a statement dated May 29, 2020.

He claimed that the incorrect reporting harmed his professional reputation and standing in society. The doctor was represented by advocate Muskan Bhatia.

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Entries corrected: Bank

ICICI Bank, represented by advocate Pardeep Arora, submitted that the complainant made vague and indefinite allegations against them as neither the credit card number nor the details of entries related to alleged higher rate of interest or expenses were mentioned.

The bank denied giving any wrong statement to the bureau about the complainant, and claimed that the entries of various credit holders are picked up by CIBIL through system generation. The counsel said that, however, on filing of the complaint, they approached the complainant to get his account number or card number to sort the matter, and after much persuasion, he provided the credit card number.

Based on this, the counsel claimed the bank took up the matter with CIBIL and the disputed entries were corrected in the complainant’s CIBIL account. He further added that the complaint has since become irrelevant and liable to be dismissed.

The bureau, represented by advocate S K Vyas, submitted that the complaint is not maintainable against them as they function as a credit information company and the commission had no jurisdiction to adjudicate on the issues raised. It said the functioning of the bureau is such that it cannot be held liable for any harm caused to the complainant.

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Adverse entry hit reputation: Forum

Noting that the doctor’s principal grievance was that his account continued to reflect the adverse CIBIL report despite the payment of dues, affecting his reputation and financial standing, the commission held that it cannot be denied that an incorrect adverse entry in a credit information report causes inconvenience, mental harassment and affects the reputation and creditworthiness of a consumer.

Accordingly, it directed ICICI Bank to pay Rs 7,500 as compensation for harassment and mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The forum directed the bank to comply with the order within one month, failing which the complainant would be entitled to interest at 9 per cent per annum on the awarded amount from the date of filing of the complaint until its realisation.

Significance

The ruling underscores that banks have a responsibility to ensure accurate reporting of customers’ credit information to CIBIL, as incorrect entries can adversely affect a consumer’s creditworthiness, financial standing, and reputation. Failure to maintain accurate credit records may amount to a deficiency in service.

Consumers facing similar grievances can contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or the National Consumer Helpline by dialling 1915 for assistance.