Bid to ‘wriggle out’ of maintenance? Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects man’s DNA test plea after 16-year battle

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the law presumes a valid marriage where a man and woman have continuously cohabited for a "long spell". (AI-generated image)

After years of litigation over the status of a woman and her three children, the Himachal Pradesh High Court refused a man’s DNA-test plea, observing that the petition appeared to be an attempt to “wriggle out” of maintenance obligations imposed by competent courts in 2010.

Justice Romesh Verma noted that the law presumes a valid marriage where a man and woman have continuously cohabited for a “long spell” unless the contrary is proved through “unimpeachable” evidence.

“It seems that the instant petition has been filed in order to circumvent the orders, which have been passed by the competent courts below under Section 125 Cr.P.C. The petitioner/plaintiff, in order to wriggle out from the payment of maintenance, as has been awarded by the courts below, has filed the application for a DNA test to get out of the same,” the May 21 order read.