Worse than homicide? Why NGT says environmental neglect is ‘serious crime’ against future generations

Environmental protection has now become a matter of grave concern for human existence, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has equated environmental violations with serious crimes against human life, stressing that regulatory failures in hazardous waste management can silently harm thousands, including generations yet unborn.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea of a biomedical waste operator against the state pollution control board of Madhya Pradesh over the rejection of its application to operate a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) in Shivpuri district.

“Damage to the environment is directly linked to the public health and neglecting compliance of environmental norms results in deaths and injuries. Violation of environmental norms needs to be taken as seriously as preventing crimes of homicides and assaults. It is more serious as the victims may be widespread and unidentified. The consequences may even affect future generations,” the NGT said on February 12.