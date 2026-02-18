Worse than homicide? Why NGT says environmental neglect is ‘serious crime’ against future generations

The NGT was hearing a plea of a biomedical waste operator against the state pollution control board of Madhya Pradesh over the rejection of its application to operate a waste treatment facility in Shivpuri district.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Environmental protection has now become a matter of grave concern for human existence, said the NGT.Environmental protection has now become a matter of grave concern for human existence, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has equated environmental violations with serious crimes against human life, stressing that regulatory failures in hazardous waste management can silently harm thousands, including generations yet unborn.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea of a biomedical waste operator against the state pollution control board of Madhya Pradesh over the rejection of its application to operate a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) in Shivpuri district.

“Damage to the environment is directly linked to the public health and neglecting compliance of environmental norms results in deaths and injuries. Violation of environmental norms needs to be taken as seriously as preventing crimes of homicides and assaults. It is more serious as the victims may be widespread and unidentified. The consequences may even affect future generations,” the NGT said on February 12.

Also Read | Pollution threat to existence of planet: Why National Green Tribunal invoked Roman era ‘doctrine of public trust’
The NGT said that promoting environmental protection implies maintenance of the environment as a whole comprising the man-made and the natural environment. The NGT said that promoting environmental protection implies maintenance of the environment as a whole comprising the man-made and the natural environment. (Image enhanced using AI)

Larger concern: Public health

  • The state has to “forge in its policy to maintain ecological balance and hygienic environment.
  • Article 21 protects the right to life as a fundamental right.
  • Enjoyment of life and its attainment including the right to life with human dignity encompasses within its ambit, the protection and preservation of environment, ecological balance free from pollution of air and water, sanitation without which life cannot be enjoyed.
  • Any contrary acts or actions would cause environmental pollution.
  • A hygienic environment is an integral facet of the right to healthy life and it would be impossible to live with human dignity without a humane and healthy environment.
  • Environmental protection has now become a matter of grave concern for human existence.
  • Promoting environmental protection implies maintenance of the environment as a whole comprising the man-made and the natural environment.
  • There is a constitutional imperative on the Central government, state governments and bodies like municipalities, not only to ensure and safeguard proper environment.
  • The governments also have an imperative duty to take adequate measures to promote, protect and improve the man-made environment and natural environment.
  • Irreversible degradation of the environment is bound to result in avoidable deaths and diseases and loss of scarce and good quality water, air and soil and biodiversity.
Also Read | NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore Great Nicobar project, cites ‘strategic’ role, no ‘good ground’ to interfere

Biomedical waste: Silent hazard

  • The case also brought into focus the practical realities of biomedical waste management.
  • Hospitals generate infectious waste including blood-soaked bandages, body parts, syringes, laboratory waste and contaminated plastics that must be segregated, transported and treated within 48 hours under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.
  • The NGT took note of guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which mandate GPS-enabled transport vehicles, bar-code tracking systems, continuous emission monitoring for incinerators and strict buffer-zone norms for CBWTF locations.
  • Improper handling can lead to groundwater contamination, spread of hepatitis and HIV, and occupational hazards for sanitation workers and rag pickers.
  • The board highlighted that post-COVID expansion of healthcare facilities has increased bed strength and waste generation, requiring closer regulatory scrutiny.
Also Read | ‘Meddlesome bystanders’ or genuine concern? NGT’s stern warning while reviewing Gwalior iron ore mining project

2006 facility that never stabilised

  • The applicant, M/s Medical Pollution Disposal Committee, a society registered in 2001, established its CBWTF at village Dumduma, tehsil Karera, district Shivpuri, in 2006.
  • It received authorisation in May 2007 under the Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules, 1998.
  • However, what followed was a turbulent phase.
  • A land dispute at the project site halted operations.
  • The plant briefly resumed in early 2008, only to face alleged damage by local villagers.
  • Police complaints were filed, and the facility again shut down.
  • During this period, the MPPCB permitted the applicant to transport biomedical waste to its Jhansi facility for treatment.
  • Years later, when the applicant attempted to regularise and revive operations by filing a fresh Consent to Establish (CTE) application in 2018, the MPPCB rejected it in October 2019.
  • The board cited the absence of prior environmental clearance (EC) under the amended Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.
  • Following this, the applicant approached the NGT seeking restoration of its online credentials to reapply for consent.
  • Also Read | Why NGT wants Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to follow Chhattisgarh’s ‘wetland mitra’ model
  • Capacity surplus, yet gaps remain
  • The NGT referred to findings from a high-level committee constituted in another matter.
  • The committee reported that Madhya Pradesh currently has 18 operational CBWTFs covering 52 districts, generating approximately 15.64 metric tonnes of biomedical waste per day.
  • The treatment capacity, however, stands at 62 metric tonnes per day, nearly four times the present generation.
  • Despite this apparent surplus, the committee found shortcomings in collection systems, particularly in rural and remote areas.
  • It recommended strengthening transportation networks, eliminating deep burial practices, implementing centralized bar-code tracking and ensuring coverage of smaller healthcare facilities.
Also Read | ‘Mission mode must’: NGT slams India’s ‘nagging’ waste crisis, demands total overhaul

Core legal dispute: EC mandatory?

  • Advocate Sachin Kumar Verma, appearing for the petitioner submitted that since the facility was established and briefly operational in 2007, it should not be forced to obtain prior EC now.
  • The counsel relied on a 2017 NGT judgment which held that amendments to the EIA Notification requiring “prior EC” cannot logically apply to projects that were already set up before the amendment.
  • “The requirement of prior environmental clearance cannot be imposed retrospectively on a project that was already established,” the counsel argued.
Also Read | What are the major challenges faced by India’s forest and vegetation cover?

MPPCB: EC compulsory

  • Advocate Parul Bhadoria, appearing for the state pollution control board strongly contested this position.
  • According to the MPPCB, the 2007 authorisation lapsed because the facility was not established within the stipulated period.
  • The counsel maintained that the plant was never continuously operational and therefore cannot claim protection from post-2015 regulatory requirements.
  • “The updated legal framework clearly mandates Environmental Clearance in addition to authorisation under the Bio-Medical Waste Rules,” the counsel submitted.
  • Post-amendment, it is legally impermissible to grant consent without valid EC, she said.
  • The counsel also pointed out that the applicant failed to challenge the 2019 rejection order within the statutory appeal period.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Rafale, Rafale fighter jet deal, Rafale aircraft deal, Rafale jet deal, rajnath singh, India France Annual Defence Dialogue, India France ties, India France relations, Indian express news, current affairs
In India-France defence dialogue, push for Rafale indigenous content, MRO facilities for aero engines
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement