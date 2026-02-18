Worse than homicide? Why NGT says environmental neglect is ‘serious crime’ against future generations
The NGT was hearing a plea of a biomedical waste operator against the state pollution control board of Madhya Pradesh over the rejection of its application to operate a waste treatment facility in Shivpuri district.
“Damage to the environment is directly linked to the public health and neglecting compliance of environmental norms results in deaths and injuries. Violation of environmental norms needs to be taken as seriously as preventing crimes of homicides and assaults. It is more serious as the victims may be widespread and unidentified. The consequences may even affect future generations,” the NGT said on February 12.
Article 21 protects the right to life as a fundamental right.
Enjoyment of life and its attainment including the right to life with human dignity encompasses within its ambit, the protection and preservation of environment, ecological balance free from pollution of air and water, sanitation without which life cannot be enjoyed.
Hospitals generate infectious waste including blood-soaked bandages, body parts, syringes, laboratory waste and contaminated plastics that must be segregated, transported and treated within 48 hours under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The NGT took note of guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which mandate GPS-enabled transport vehicles, bar-code tracking systems, continuous emission monitoring for incinerators and strict buffer-zone norms for CBWTF locations.
Improper handling can lead to groundwater contamination, spread of hepatitis and HIV, and occupational hazards for sanitation workers and rag pickers.
The board highlighted that post-COVID expansion of healthcare facilities has increased bed strength and waste generation, requiring closer regulatory scrutiny.
