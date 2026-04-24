Vehicle used ‘like a weapon’: Court rejects hit-and-run accused plea for return of BMW

The Worli police opposed the plea stating that if the car's interim custody is handed over to the accused, there is a possibility of destruction of evidence. (Express file photo)

A sessions court on Friday rejected a plea filed by an accused in the 2024 Worli hit-and-run accident case, seeking return of his BMW car.

The court said that prima facie the use of the car was “like a weapon”, resulting in the death of a woman.

Mihir Shah, the accused and son of a former Shiv Sena leader, had filed the application seeking the return of the BMW car, which was seized by the Mumbai Police after the accident on July 7, 2024.

“…considering nature of alleged incident, role played by applicant/accused including its gravity and consequences, relief claimed by applicant (Mihir) is not considerable,” Additional Sessions Judge Anil D Salunkhe said.