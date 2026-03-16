Won’t prosecute Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad as ‘one-time magnanimity’: Haryana to SC

ASG Raju said Mahmudabad should be cautioned not to repeat it. (file)

The Haryana Government Monday informed the Supreme Court that it had decided not to grant sanction to prosecute Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad in the criminal case registered over his social media posts amid Operation Sindoor.

“As a one-time magnanimity, the sanction is refused. We have closed the issue… Therefore, the chapter is closed,” Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Haryana, informed a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

ASG Raju said Mahmudabad should be cautioned not to repeat it.

The ASG said the sanction was refused on March 3, 2026, in deference to the court’s January 6 order.