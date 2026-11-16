‘Won’t admit to be Bangladeshi’: Gauhati High Court upholds woman’s foreigner tag

A person accused of being a foreigner cannot be expected to admit that they entered India illegally or “voluntarily disclose” their address in Bangladesh, the Gauhati High Court has observed while upholding a tribunal’s decision declaring a 45-year-old woman from Assam to be a foreigner.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Pranjal Das were hearing a plea filed by the woman who was challenging the 2016 order of the Foreigners Tribunal declaring her a foreigner who entered India without authority after March 1971.

“It is common knowledge that a culprit would ordinarily not admit his guilt and similarly, it cannot be expected that an illegal foreigner/ migrant would admit that he/she is a foreigner and would voluntarily disclose about his/her address in Bangladesh,” the court said on November 11.

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‘I am Indian, so are my parents’

The woman claimed that she was an Indian by birth and was born and brought up in a village in Assam. She said her father was also an Indian and worked as a labourer. Since he did not own any land, he lived on other people’s land in a hut and did not possess any land document.

She added that her parents’ names appeared in the 1966 voters list in Belguri village. After her marriage, she began residing with her husband and her name appeared in the village’s 1997 voter list. She was also issued an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in 2014.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Pranjal Das rejected the woman’s plea that she was not served with the grounds on which she was suspected to be a foreigner. Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Pranjal Das rejected the woman’s plea that she was not served with the grounds on which she was suspected to be a foreigner.

She sought dismissal of the proceedings before the Foreigners’ Tribunal, claiming that neither she nor her parents were foreigners. However, the tribunal held that she had failed to establish that she had acquired Indian citizenship by birth through Indian parents and declared that she had entered Assam without authority.

Aggrieved, she moved the present plea before the high court. Her counsel, advocate P C Dey, argued that the notice issued to her contained two charges – one alleging that she had entered India between January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971, and the other alleging that she had entered after March 25, 1971. He submitted that she had not been supplied with the main grounds for suspecting her to be a foreigner.

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The state was represented by central government counsel P Baruah.

‘Verification officers not trained like police’

The court pointed out that the Election Commission of India (ECI) utilises the services of various government servants for enumeration and verification duties. It observed that these officers are “not trained” in the same manner as police personnel conducting investigations.

“Therefore, when verification officers put queries to the disputed voters, and those queries are not answered and no supporting documents are produced by the suspect, the court cannot reject the enquiry report merely because no reply was given by the suspect and no documents were produced by the suspected illegal migrant,” it added.

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The court rejected the woman’s plea that she was not served with the grounds of suspecting her to be a foreigner and that the verification form was not properly filled out by officers. Dismissing the plea, the court upheld the Foreigners Tribunal’s decision declaring her a foreigner who had illegally entered Assam after March 25, 1971.