Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Supreme Court to deliver ruling on plea for permanent commission

Last year the Supreme Court had reserved for judgment the plea alleging discrimination in grant of permanent commission to women SSC officers. (File photo)

Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce judgment on plea against denial of permanent commission to women short service commission officers of the Indian defence forces.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh will be delivering the verdict today.

Story continues below this ad During the hearing, the PTI had reported that the Centre refuted the allegation of discrimination and bias in grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in the Indian Air Force and said 243 men and 177 women were inducted since 2019. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant while reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas of women SSC officers challenging denial of permanent commission was told by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that after the Centre granted its sanction in 2022, the IAF started induction of women officers through NDA, PTI reported. It was submitted that on successful completion of training, these officers will be directly granted permanent commission. The nation is proud of Short Service Commission (SSC) women Air Force officers irrespective of their specific roles in the armed forces, the top had remarked earlier while hearing final arguments against denial of permanent commission to some of them. Live Updates Mar 24, 2026 10:45 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench reads judgment Direction doesn’t apply SSCWOs who form part of the JAG. Mar 24, 2026 10:44 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench reads judgment CJI: one time measure women officers and interveners who were release from service… shall be deemed to have completed substantive 20 years and be entitled to pension Mar 24, 2026 10:43 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench starts reading judgment Bench: Grant of permanent commission to SSCO, SCOS. Mar 24, 2026 10:42 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench starts reading judgment Bench begins reading judgment Mar 24, 2026 10:40 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench assembles Bench: After analysing all these questions. We gave separately answered them Mar 24, 2026 10:39 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench assembles Bench assembles. CJI: We have 3 pronouncement Mar 24, 2026 10:36 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, who represented the petitioners in the case, is in the court. Mar 24, 2026 10:20 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Final arguments The top court had concluded the hearing last year and reserved the matter for judgment. Mar 24, 2026 10:19 AM IST Verdict on Women SSC Officers Live Updates: Bench A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh will be delivering the verdict shortly.

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