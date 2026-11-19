Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna has said that the existence of women in high public office does not mean that equality has been achieved throughout society.

Justice Nagarathna, in line to become the first woman Chief Justice of India, was speaking at the inaugural Cornelia Sorabji Memorial Lecture at Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development, Somerville College, University of Oxford, on November 18.

According to the judge, the history of women’s rights in India demonstrates that constitutional transformation is a “continuing dialogue” between legal principle and social reality that demands recognition of the limits of a “purely celebratory account”.

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“The existence of women in high public office does not establish that equality has been achieved throughout society. A woman may hold a senior position while other women remain excluded from education, employment, property, or effective legal remedies. A constitutional guarantee may be enforceable in theory while the cost, delay, or social consequences of litigation make its practical exercise difficult. Substantive equality alone takes care of these differences,” said Justice Nagarathna.