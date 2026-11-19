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Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna has said that the existence of women in high public office does not mean that equality has been achieved throughout society.
Justice Nagarathna, in line to become the first woman Chief Justice of India, was speaking at the inaugural Cornelia Sorabji Memorial Lecture at Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development, Somerville College, University of Oxford, on November 18.
According to the judge, the history of women’s rights in India demonstrates that constitutional transformation is a “continuing dialogue” between legal principle and social reality that demands recognition of the limits of a “purely celebratory account”.
“The existence of women in high public office does not establish that equality has been achieved throughout society. A woman may hold a senior position while other women remain excluded from education, employment, property, or effective legal remedies. A constitutional guarantee may be enforceable in theory while the cost, delay, or social consequences of litigation make its practical exercise difficult. Substantive equality alone takes care of these differences,” said Justice Nagarathna.
The judge also emphasised the attention to be given to the diversity of women’s experiences and noted that it would be a “mistake” to measure the progress of Indian women’s rights only by the number of discriminatory provisions that have been struck down or the beneficial statutes that have been enacted.
“Even on this measure, the Indian constitutional project remains unfinished. Even otherwise, there are other grave concerns. The recognition of violence against women as a violation of constitutional rights has not eliminated the social and institutional barriers that prevent women from seeking redress,” she argued.
The question, however, was whether a woman can invoke the protection of the law without fear of stigma, retaliation or economic insecurity. This challenge cannot be overcome by simply enacting more laws, she added.
Economic equality, she said, remains elusive even as the law recognises equal remuneration, maternity protection and the right to participate in the workforce.
“Yet equality in employment must not be measured by entry alone…beyond this is a more fundamental problem: the disproportionate burden of unpaid domestic and care work continues to determine women’s choices. They continue to place upon women the principal responsibility for sustaining the private sphere,” added the judge.
She noted that the right to be born as a girl child, the right to education, marital choice, to pursue a career of one’s choice, the right to inherit property, and safe conditions for women both at home and in the workplace and, most importantly, on a public street were significant aspects that empower women.
“The women of India are asking for their basic and constitutional rights, which have to be provided both at home and outside. If the women are able to fulfil their choices and goals, I feel that the word ‘empowerment’ would pale into insignificance. Every girl child must have the right to be born and the right to pursue her choices, of course, in accordance with the law. It is only then that Articles 14 and 15 would be more meaningful and relevant for women of India,” she added.