No one can ‘interfere’ if women voluntarily embrace Islam: Allahabad High Court 

Directing the UP Police to produce two sisters before it, the Allahabad High Court ruled that no one can interefere if adult women convert to Islam and marry men of their choice.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Hindu women embraced Islam religion Allahabad High CourtThe Allahabad High Court noted that the women claimed that their father filed an FIR with the sole objective of stopping them from making their own choices and forcing them to act against their wishes. (AI-generated image)
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The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the father of two women to produce them before the court, observing that if the siblings voluntarily converted to Islam and decided to marry individuals of their choice, no one could interfere with their decisions, including their father. 

Justice Sandeep Jain was hearing a plea by the two sisters, aged about 20 and 35 years, who allegedly embraced Islam of their own free will and decided to marry men of their choice.

“If these assertions are ultimately found to be correct, any interference by respondent number four (father) or any other person in the exercise of such personal choices would amount to an unwarranted encroachment upon their constitutionally protected rights to dignity, privacy, personal liberty, and decisional autonomy,” the high court said in its July 31 order.

‘Embraced Islam on their own’

The women claimed that being adults of sound mind, they voluntarily renounced the Hindu faith and embraced Islam without any coercion, inducement or undue influence. They further submitted that they have also decided to get married as per their own wishes, which is a constitutionally protected right flowing from their personal liberty and autonomy. 

The women’s counsels, advocates Ali Bin Saif and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, argued that their father was aggrieved by their independent decisions and lodged a false and malicious FIR dated May 4, 2025 under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for kidnapping, abducting or inducing women to compel her into marriage.

Justice-Sandeep-Jain-Allahabad-High-Court islam conversion Justice Sandeep Jain clarified that it is the court’s first duty to ensure whether the persons in question are acting of their own free will or are under any form of illegal detention.

The complaint, they argued, was lodged with the sole aim of preventing the exercise of their lawful rights and compelling these women to act against their wishes. It was also alleged that the father, in connivance with the local police, illegally confined them and restricted their freedom. 

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The counsel stated that since the women’s conversion was voluntary, the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, are not attracted. There are no allegations or material placed on record to suggest that the conversion was brought about by force, misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or fraudulent means, it was added. 

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‘First duty to ensure free will’

The high court noted that both the women are adults, who are legally competent to make independent decisions concerning their faith, marriage, residence and future course of life. It further observed that they voluntarily embraced Islam and expressed the desire to marry according to their wishes.

The court clarified that it is its first duty to ensure whether the persons in question are acting of their own free will or are under any form of illegal detention or restraint. It held that the women’s presence was imperative for the court to interact with them directly and determine if their decisions were voluntary and whether they were being held legally. 

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It directed the state and the father to ensure that the women are present before the court on August 6 and directed the state to issue a notice to their father as well. These steps must be taken within three days. It also ordered that if the women are not produced on the scheduled date, the police should file their personal affidavits explaining the reasons for the non-compliance, the steps taken to secure the women’s production, and the additional measures proposed to ensure their production before the court.

“The affidavits shall specifically disclose the bona fide, diligent, and effective steps undertaken by them to secure the production of the (women) in faithful compliance with this order and shall further indicate the additional measures proposed to be adopted to ensure production before this court,” Justice Jain added. 

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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