Woman’s Kanjeevaram Silk saree fades, dry cleaner told to pay her Rs 48,000

The Visakhapatnam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently held a dry cleaning shop liable for deficiency in service and ordered it to pay Rs 48,015 to a woman whose recently bought Kanjeevaram Silk saree’s colour faded because of the dry wash.

President Gudla Tanuja and member Varri Krishna Murthy were hearing a plea filed by a woman alleging that her Kanjeevaram Silk saree had gotten damaged because of the “deficient services” of the dry cleaners where the saree had been sent.

“The opposite party no. 1’s (dry cleaners) admission of causing damage to the saree leads to the definite conclusion that their services are deficient in nature. Therefore, the commission is of the considered opinion that the failure on the part of 1st opposite party in refunding the cost of the saree even after receipt of legal notice amounts to deficiency of service,” the September 16 order read.

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The woman claimed that she had purchased a Kanjeevaram Silk Saree worth Rs 33,015 from a showroom on July 26, 2024 and, after using the saree, she gave it to the dry cleaners for dry wash on March 22, 2025, and paid Rs 944 for the service.

According to the woman, when she went to collect the saree, she noticed that the original colour of the saree was faded, and when she confronted the employees of the dry cleaning shop, they agreed to pay the cost of the saree, but the money never came.

On June 28, 2025, the woman sent a legal notice to the dry cleaners asking them to pay the cost of the saree along with interest. Since there was no reply from the dry cleaners, the woman was forced to file a consumer complaint alleging deficiency of service on the part of the dry cleaners.

‘False allegations’

Advocate P Appa Rao, appearing for the dry cleaners, submitted that the woman had given two sarees for dry wash, which were washed using scientific methods. The counsel stated that when the woman came to collect the sarees, she accepted one saree and refused to take the other on the ground that the colour of the saree had faded and demanded a new saree.

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According to the counsel, the colour of the saree had not faded, and when the employees requested her to accept the saree, the woman used harsh words and refused to produce the bill of the saree and sent a legal notice with all false allegations.

Advocate K Narayana Murthy, representing the saree showroom, contended that the showroom was unnecessarily added as a party to the case as no reliefs were claimed against them and as such no deficiency of service could be attributed to them.

‘Manifestly clear’

The district commission noted that the saree showroom had confirmed that the woman had purchased the silk saree from them and paid Rs 33,015 for it. The showroom had further submitted a tax invoice generated in their system to prove the purchase.

The district commission observed that the evidence affidavit “manifestly makes it clear that because of non-production of the original bill showing purchase of disputed saree the grievance of the complainant (the woman) was not redressed”.

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The commission held that the woman was “entitled for receipt of the cost of the saree” along with “reasonable interest” and that the negligent acts of the dry cleaner would have definitely caused “mental agony for which she deserves a reasonable amount as compensation besides costs”.

Accordingly, the commission ordered the dry cleaners to pay the cost of the saree that is Rs 33,015, to the woman. The dry cleaners were also directed to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of service providers to ensure proper treatment of consumers’ personal belongings and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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