Woman’s Rs 20 lakh caught between two banks’ ‘ping-pong’, gets refund, payout

“The ping-pong blame game trapped the consumer in an administrative loop. Holding funds in a closed loan account despite clear, immediate written notices from both the remitter and the account holder constitutes a gross operational default and a clear deficiency in service,” the September 11 order said.
The order added that instead of executing a prompt reversal, standard protocol when funds were credited to a defunct or closed account, the bank engaged in bureaucratic delay, issuing automated responses before ultimately advising the wife to approach the remitting bank.
20 lakh transferred to a closed account
The wife initiated a transaction of Rs. 20 lakh from her savings account held with a private bank, intending to transfer funds to her husband, and due to a clerical error, the funds were mistakenly directed to her husband’s closed personal loan account maintained with another private bank.
The loan account was fully settled and closed before the transaction date. Realising the error, the wife immediately notified her husband’s bank on April 2, requesting reversal. The bank advised her on April 5 to approach her home branch from which the transaction was initiated. She then routed her complaint through her home branch on April 14.
Subsequently, her bank put the blame back on the husband’s bank, stating that reversal depends on the beneficiary bank. Caught in a cycle of blame-shifting between both banks, her funds remained blocked, forcing her husband to take an alternative loan by pledging shares on April 24 to manage liquidity. Alleging deficiency in service on the part of both the banks, she filed the present complaint, seeking refund along with compensation and litigation costs.
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Upon notice, both the banks appeared before the commission, but failed to file their reply within 45 days from the date of service. Hence, their right to reply was struck off and not legally recorded.
Complaint allowed
The commission observed that the documents adduced by the woman remain entirely unrebutted, unchallenged, and unimpeached, leaving no cogent reason to disbelieve the reliable and convincing evidence presented on record.
The commission directed the two banks to pay Rs. 12,500 to the woman along with interest and also directed the husband’s bank to pay Rs. 7,500 to her along with interest. It further added that both the banks jointly and severally pay Rs. 10,000 to the woman for litigation expenses.
Takeaway
The ruling highlights that if the banks fail to file their written versions within 45 days of notice, as mandated under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the principle of non-traverse would apply, and the complainant’s averments would stand legally admitted.
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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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